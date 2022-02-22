4 jewelery brands that you do not know and you will want in your jewelery box

We like to discover new jewelry brands so that more pieces rest in our jeweler. Brands with many generations behind them, firms that arise within fashion houses, brands that are committed to sustainability… We have made a selection of some of them. These are the jewelry brands that you do not know and should know.

Anita Ko

Anita Ko is a Los Angeles-based firm. Quality and sophisticated pieces that women like Michelle Obama, Olivia Wilde or Scarlet Johansson have worn. Women with personality who wear this type of jewelry in their own way. They are versatile yet elegant jewelry, which adapts to any style. Because they are unique and contemporary. Anita Ko has been awarded for her way of using diamonds. There must be a reason.

Boghossian

This Swiss firm is committed to ‘more is more’. They create unique, rare, striking pieces. Jewels created with passion that follow the legacy of six generations of jewelers. The firm is currently led by Albert Borghossian, CEO of the company, and his nephews Ralph and Roberto, as well as his daughter Dalia. The firm emerged in 1868, in the middle of the Silk Road, and since then they have extolled the beauty of women with their jewels.

Courbet

Courbet is one of the most important ecological high jewelery firms. Headquartered in Place Vendome, they proudly boast of their essence and philosophy. They propose a respectful and sustainable jewelry but with that savoire faire necessary. “The diamond is the most beautiful gemstone, we love it as much as we admire it. In recent years, the magic of technology and the skill of science have offered us an alternative without any impact on people or the environment,” they explain from the firm. The best way to understand what they do.

Delfina Delettrez

This artisan brand born in Rome It has been captivating fashion prescribers for some time with its personality in each of its jewels. In fact, she did it in 2007, partnering with artisans and jewelers who put the seal of quality on her jewelry designs. And Delfina knows a lot about design, she is the fourth generation of the Fendi family. His love for nature and for Italy is palpable in each of his jewels, which remain as they were when they were born: unique, artisan and sophisticated.