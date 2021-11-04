4 major titles on the way

PlayStation Now games November 2021, here are the titles that will be free for all users subscribed to the service.

Playstation Now is among the most popular subscriptions in the world of video games. It is in fact the type of paid subscription that Sony offers to those who want to rent games for a small fee.

In short, it is the only real offer created by Playstation to try to fight the Xbox’s hugely popular Game Pass, which, however, is clearly superior. The Xbox offer in fact provides that all video games produced by Microsoft studios will be made available on day one and for free on the Game Pass.

One thing that the Playstation Now does not provide, with the exclusive Playstations that instead must be purchased and at full price by gamers. This is why we are talking about a much lower type of offer, which however every month grants the possibility of try out some interesting and different titles, expanding the boundaries and knowledge of gamers with a PS4 or PS5.

And now comes the update of the month for all subscribers.

Here are the Playstation Now games of November 2021

A very rich month that of November 2021 for Playstation Now subscribers, who can now count on other titles that they can play for the first time or replay. With this type of system, the library is constantly updated and you never get bored, even when you can’t really talk about a spectacular month. Here are the Playstation Plus games of November 2021.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Heavenly

Final Fantasy IX

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

We are talking about very different and heterogeneous games, which will certainly know how to tease all types of users and will give space to experimentation for those who have never tried these titles before today.