4 Mansions of the Metaverse that take away the sense

The Metaverse is that virtual place that many already point to as the future. Although, more than the future, it seems now, the present. An immersive and multisensory experience in the applied use of various devices and technological developments on the internet. The internet that is coming or that is already here, however you want to see it. And the mansions of the Metaverse, or the ‘Metamansions’ are, inevitably, the order of the day. Homes whose design, on occasions, escapes everything known and, moreover, often makes their creators let their imagination run wild and manage to devise authentic wonders that today in COOLwe talk to you in detail.

Metamansion Magnavi, by Veliz Arquitecto

Veliz Arquictura is a studio that we have already talked about several times because its creations seem like fantasies from another world. And precisely from another world is this Metamansion that has fascinated us. It is not the first mansion in the Metaverse that this Cuban architect and his team have made dreamy NFTs like the house in the shape of a key that we have already shown you here. This one in particular, the Metamansion Magnavi is a project that adapts to several biomes, a well-defined contrast due to its shape, adapting to these spaces, weaving a structure that connects with nature. A true dream on the high seas that does not leave you indifferent.

Supervillain House in The Metaverse

The villain is a Metaverse house inspired by the latest James Bond movie and Iron Man’s house. The architectural creation sits on a cliff overlooking the ocean. And, it follows the line of the Metaverse mansions, since we are facing an idea of ​​housing that escapes the usual and that invites you to dream.

Cavalli’s Metaverse Mansion

But not only intrepid architects are surrendered to the feet of the Metaverse, fashion brands also want to be present and the case of Cavalli is, at the moment, the most talked about. Roberto Cavalli’s newest collection was presented at the Cavalli Mansion, an immersive virtual destination that invites consumers to enter the parallel world of the firm. The mansion of the metaverse exhibits the brand’s latest lifestyle proposals and those who visit it will live in a whole sensory experience.

The mansion in the real world that is sold in the Metaverse

The fever of the mansions of the Metaverse is such that there is already the case of a real house, which is also for sale in this coveted parallel universe. It is a luxurious property with no lack of detail located in Miami called ‘MetaReal’ and which also has a virtual version within the Metaverse of The SandBox, where properties and assets can be monetized.

A virtual world, yet to be discovered and analyzed, it seems, will not cease to surprise us.