4 matches of the 20th matchday of Serie A are missing, waiting for Juventus-Napoli. Here because

The chaos linked to Covid-19 also returns to Serie A. In the last few hours, the increase in cases within the various team groups has led some local ASLs to impose the obligation of quarantine for the squads of the clubs in which they have broken out the outbreaks, with the consequent impossibility of the regular running of some of the matches of the 20th day.

But what are the races that surely will not be played? There are 4 of them awaiting further updates regarding Juventus-Napoli. Here they are in detail:

Fiorentina-Udinese (initially scheduled for Thursday at 8.45pm)

With seven players (and two staff members) positive at Covid-19, the ASL of Udine has imposed quarantine on the Udinese team group, which on Thursday will not show up at Artemio Franchi.

Atalanta-Turin (initially scheduled for Thursday at 16:30)

The ASL of Turin, following the Covid outbreak which broke out within the team group of the grenade club, blocked Juric’s team before leaving for Bergamo. Torino, therefore, will not be able to show up at the Gewiss Stadium.

Salerno-Venice (initially scheduled for Thursday at 6pm)

The ASL of Salerno has imposed quarantine for all eleven members of the Salernitana team group positive to Covid-19, as well as for all cases of contact with the positives: in fact, therefore, the entire Salernitana squad (including the technical staff) are in quarantine.

Bologna v Inter (initially scheduled for Thursday at 12:30)

The Ausl of Bologna has blocked “any competitive activity” of the rossoblù club, in which 8 players are positive at Covid. Mihajlovic’s team will therefore not be able to take the field.