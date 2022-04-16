4 mind-blowing horror movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming platforms this weekend

It’s time to continue squeezing the catalogs of the platforms to make it easier for you which movie to watch these days. On this occasion we propose 4 mind-blowing horror movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming companies.

If this selection falls short, we also have a review of the best horror movies of all time and another dedicated to the best horror movies of the past decade (2010-2019). And if you feel like more something from other genres, you can take a look at this list of powerful erotic movies in streaming, this other one of great epic cinema, the one we dedicate to very funny movies on platforms, this other one of great space science fiction cinema or the wonderful historical cinema. Without further ado, let’s go with today’s picks.

’28 days later’ (’28 Days Later’)





Direction: Danny Boyler. Distribution: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Megan Burns, Brendan Gleeson, Christopher Eccleston

The film that revolutionized zombie cinema at the beginning of the 21st century -although technically they should be referred to as infected- which also served to launch the career of Cillian Murphy. After a vigorous start, then the human dimension of the story also gains importance, but without this detracting from it one iota of strength. Its sequel, although inferior, is also worthwhile.

‘Anguish of silence’ (‘Non si sevizia un paperino’)





Direction: Lucius Fulci. Distribution: Barbara Bouchet, Tomas Milian, Marc Porel, Florinda Bolkan, Irene Papas, Georges Wilson

When thinking of the best giallos, it is always mentioned, not without good reason, mario bava Y Dario Argento before any other director, but personally I think one of the best is this disturbing film by Lucius Fulci which has the peculiarity that the victims are children. With a clever script that raises several viable suspects and a forceful and brilliant use of violence, it is a brilliant film that avoids better than most the usual tendency to the improbable of this Italian subgenre.

‘The Mist’

Direction: Frank Darabont. Distribution: Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, André Braugher, Toby Jones, William Sadler, Jeffrey DeMunn, Alexa Davalos, Frances Sternhagen, Nathan Gamble, Sam Witwer, Chris Owen, Melissa Suzanne McBride, Brian Libby

One of the best adaptations ever made of the novels of Stephen King. Frank Darabont he had already proven his worth to get his works to the big screen with the stupendous ‘Dead Chain’ and ‘The Green Mile’, but here he fully immersed himself in terror with a film that extracts the best of the literary original, enhances it and it even enhances its ending with one of those hard-to-beat endings.

Review of ‘The Fog’

‘Veronica’





Direction: Paco Plaza. Distribution: Sandra Escacena, Bruna González, Claudia Placer, Iván Chavero, Ana Torrent, Consuelo Trujillo, Sonia Almarcha, Maru Valdivielso, Leticia Dolera, Ángela Fabián, Carla Campra, Samuel Romero

Paco Square confirmed himself as the great Spanish horror film director with this particular approach to the Vallecas case in which all the sections add up to give shape to an unforgettable film. From the maturity of the staging to the skillful blending of horror with the lead’s coming-of-age story, not forgetting how incredibly well cast her leads are. I remind you that we have a review of all his films and series from worst to best.

Review of ‘Veronica’