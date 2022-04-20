4 Mobile phones with a lot of battery for the whole day

Is your mobile asking for a change because of the battery? With the passage of time it is inevitable that the autonomy of smartphones be reduced. If you have had a device for a long time, it is normal that its daily autonomy has decreased to limits that almost prevent its use. Today we leave you with 4 mobiles with a lot of battery so you can not worry about this factor. They have autonomy for the whole day and even more!

4 phones with 6000 mAh battery

The standard today is to find devices with batteries between 4,000 and 5,000mAh. The popularity of fast charge it is causing the mAh to be reduced in order to be able to recharge the cells faster.

The vast majority of mid-range mobile They have 5,000 mAh batteries. We have gone a step further in search of smartphones with large batteries 6,000mAh It is a considerable figure that, accompanied by fast charging, can be the perfect combination.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T – 6000mAh

It’s one of the phones with the best quality / price ratio from Xiaomi below the 200 euros. Your screen of 6.43 inchesits 48 MP camera and its battery of 6,000mAh they make it quite special in the mid-range.

It has a very long range that will allow you to spend the whole day without worries. If you are a user who barely uses the mobile, you can spend up to 2 days without charging it. It is a very complete device that on Amazon is always below 200 euros.

Xiaomi POCO M3 – 6,000 mAh

Another of Xiaomi’s big bets is the POCO M3, a terminal that also has a cell of 6,000mAh. Its screen offers a diagonal of 6.53 inches that behaves very well to consume content or play.

The 6,000 mAh in this device will offer you a complete day no worries of any kind. Its consumption is somewhat higher than the Redmi 9T, but it is also more powerful and advanced. Again, it is a very good option below 200 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M31 – 6,000mAh

Samsung used to launch devices with gigantic batteries, something that it abandoned a few months ago. Today one of its phones with the largest battery is the Galaxy M31. It is not a new smartphone, but it offers a large number of hours of daily use.

On Amazon, for example, it is no longer available, but it is easy to find it in other stores or operators. If you like Samsung, this mobile is one of the ones with the most battery.

Asus ROG Phone 5 – 6,000mAh

If what you want is to throw the house out the window there are also options for you. The Asus ROG Phone 5 It is all a high range that offers 6,000 mAh and a fast charge stratospheric. It is a gaming mobile with a fairly high price and top-of-the-line features.

Whether or not it is worth your 1,000 euros is something we will not go into. What we can assure you is that it is one of the high-end models with more battery that you can find.

if you want a mobile with a lot of battery that lasts all day you should start your search for these options. Of course, not only the mAh is important, since the consumption of each device can also be a key factor. Do you think that 6,000mAh are they enough for you?