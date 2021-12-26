4-month booster, hypothesis off January 10th. But in Europe there are those who have reduced it to 3 (and think about the fourth dose)

The green light has already arrived, there is still uncertainty about the date. Boosters of the vaccine will be given at 4 months from the second dose and no more than 5 as the last indications provided: it will be possible to book the booster 120 days, explains the latest circular from the ministry of health. Yeah, but since when? The extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid emergency, Francesco Paolo, will decide Son, but the date that makes its way is that of January 10. From that moment on, those who booked the third dose will be able to cancel the appointment and book one, certainly closer. Those who have not yet done so will now find the possibility to do so within the booking system of their region 120 days later. Alternatively, you can do it from your GP, always calculating the four months. A push arrived from the government to remove the Omicron spectrum and not to lose that advantage against the virus that has been talked about so much in recent weeks.

What other countries do

Originally for the third dose the ok was given 6 months after the second dose, then the time gap has dropped to 5 and now to 4. In Europe there are already those who have done even more, giving the off to 90-day bookings, like Germany, France And Great Britain. In Germany, even the health minister Lauterbach confirmed the possibility of starting a fourth dose. Israel again seemed to be the first country to start with the fourth doses, anticipating everyone once again: yet the last minute stop has arrived due to the comforting data on Omicron coming from Great Britain on the lethality of the variant.

Galli: right to shorten the times

Maximum Gauls, director of Infectious diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, spoke positively of the shortening of the validity of the Green pass from 9 to 6 months and the anticipation of the booster dose of the vaccine from 5 to 4 months from the second dose. “The data that are increasingly emerging on the duration of the efficacy of vaccines, especially with regard to infection – explains the expert – tell us that it is likely that the time of the booster must be shortened and therefore there is a logic in all this. We take into account – he underlines – that the Omicron variant from this point of view represents a further unknown. And thinking from a population point of view, reducing the time of validity of the Green pass and therefore of vaccination has its own validity. Then it is a fact – he underlines – that there are people who respond well and who have an antibody response that is still very valid even after a long time from the second dose “. However, shortening the time of the recall “there are just no risks – he assures – and overall, considering the population as a whole, it could be a useful element because it goes to give a further stimulus to those who have responded little, badly or insufficiently”.