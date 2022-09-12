4 months after giving birth, she appears radiant with the father of her son

Since she gave birth to her first child on May 19, Rihanna has been rare. She was seen on the streets of New York at the beginning of September. It was first in the Lower East Side neighborhood that the singer was seen alongside the father of her son, A$AP Rocky. The latter then throws Mercer+Prince, a brand of spirits. On this occasion, Rihanna caused a sensation in a total black look, a little dress associated with a blazer, pumps and some diamond jewelry. Later, Rihanna is seen near the Bowery Hotel. This time, it is in a total denim look that the singer walks the pavement. She wears pumps and glasses in a green shade, enough to contrast with the denim.

A happy mother

Rihanna remains discreet about her motherhood. The first name has not been revealed and no photo of the child has been revealed. A relative of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky still made some confidences in the columns of People : “ Being a parent for the first time inevitably requires adjustments, but they are going very well. Their baby boy is in good health and Rihanna is in awe of him. “And to add:” She hardly leaves him, she is a wonderful mother. She loved being pregnant, but meeting her son was a particularly emotional moment. »

Finally, this source specifies: She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles since she has a big house with a garden. She loves to sit outside with her baby “. The source points out how Rihanna “ doesn’t seem in a hurry to get back to work » and that she « enjoys spending quiet time with her newborn “.

Rihanna in total denim look on September 11, 2022 in New York ©Bestimage

Rihanna alongside A$AP Rocky on September 10, 2022 in New York ©Bestimage

Rihanna in total black look on September 10, 2022 in New York ©Bestimage