4 movies and series to enjoy with the family – PEOPLE Online

Sunday is the ideal day to share a nice family plan. In addition to having lunch with the family, in the afternoon it is time to choose a series or movie, suitable for all audiences, and have fun all together.

Classic options that never go out of date

spongebob to the rescue

Although it was originally planned to be released in theaters, SpongeBob SquarePants to the rescue (directed and co-written by Tim Hill) came directly to Netflix due to the pandemic. It is a fun animated film that revolves around the characters created by Stphen Hillenburg, whose story begins when the snail

Gary is kidnapped by King Poseidon and taken with him to the Lost City of Atlantic City. SpongeBob does not hesitate to leave Bikini Bottom and the comfort of his home -accompanied by his great companion Patrick- to go to the rescue of his beloved childhood friend. Mission that Bob is not willing to abandon without caring about the risks involved in entering unknown territories, as well as crossing paths with new characters.

big truck

“Trash truck” is the original name of the animated film by Max Keane. Starring Hank, a 6-year-old boy accustomed to life in the countryside and living covered in dirt, mud and grass- he begins to imagine a great adventure accompanied by his best friend: a giant garbage truck that he loves to climb to touch. the horn and simulate driving. From flying over their country house to visiting the dentist, no adventure is too big for this great little duo.

princess swap 2

This sequel to Princess Exchange -the successful Christmas film that premiered in 2018- promises to be as fun as the previous one, the one in which Stacy (a young confectioner from the city of Chicago) traveled to a remote country where she knew to a princess identical to her with whom she decides to exchange her life for a few days. In this second part, Vanessa Hudgens will once again put herself in the shoes of Stacy, Duchess Margaret and also Fiona, Margaret’s “twin” cousin. The story will begin at the very moment when Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne of Montenaro while she is in a crisis with her fiancé Kevin Richards (played by Nick Sagar).

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

This hilarious comedy is the kind of family movie you want to see on the weekend. What is it about? The protagonist’s name is Kelly and she is an introverted teenager who was constantly bullied by her classmates because, at the age of 5, she claimed to have seen a monster. Kelly works as a babysitter for a boy who one day is kidnapped by a gang of monsters, led by a villain who is willing to unleash a nightmare on the entire world. Entertaining and fast-paced, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is a simple yet effective movie that seduces adults and children alike.