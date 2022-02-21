4 movies on HBO Max based on real life stories

This time we will introduce you to 4 movies based on real life stories that you can find on the HBO Max platform, so keep reading so you can enjoy them this Sunday.
Enjoy this weekend real life stories that are embodied in successful feature films.
As you can see, in less than a year on Latin American soil, HBO Max has gained strength much faster than other streaming services.
And it is that its varied catalog, in addition to having more than 10 thousand hours of content, includes both Warner Bros. classics and the latest.
In addition, as if that were not enough, he also has his own productions under the Max Originals label.
In its ostentatious library, HBO Max dedicated a lot of space to recall true stories that are often inspiring for today’s society.
However, depending on the genre, they also portray unfortunate facts or events that set a precedent in world history.
Here are the four options available on HBO Max:
A Question of Gender (2018)
For two hours, Felicity Jones plays the role of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a lawyer who fought for gender equality.
From 1993 until her death in 2020, she was a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Thanks to her great work, Ruth became a symbol of public resistance and social justice.
That is why her story has been portrayed in several productions, such as “The Big Bang Theory”, in the documentary “RGB” and in “A question of gender”.
King Richard: A Winning Family (2021)
Without abandoning the dramatic genre, Will Smith gave life to the role of Richard Williams, an American tennis coach and father of the iconic tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.
With a 78-page plan that he followed to the letter, Richard led his daughters to become two players who would go down in history for their unparalleled talent.
Throughout 2 hours and 25 minutes, the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green leaves a sobering and inspiring message.
Green Book: A Friendship Without Borders (2018)
Mahershala Ali and Vigoo Mortensen portray the life of African-American pianist Don Shirley and his conductor Tony Lipp in a film directed by Petter Farrelly.
With overtones of comedy and drama, the film captured the attention of the audience with the dangerous adventure that the two characters undertook when entering the roads of the United States.
Throughout the trip they follow the parameters of a small green book that was written by a New York postman and that served as a guide for millions of African-Americans to travel safely, without facing many dangerous situations.
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
The American film director, Shaka King, recalled the story of Fred Hampton, an American revolutionary activist, known for leading the Black Panther Illinois party.
British actor Daniel Kaaluya was in charge of bringing to life the activist who was brutally murdered by the FBI in 1969.