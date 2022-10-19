4 New Businesses Approved, Mayor Talks ‘Magic in Morris’ – Shaw Local

MORRIS — A new restaurant, floor finishing service, inmate telephone service and distribution business are among four new business licenses Morris City Council approved on Monday evening.

Vicky Moody will operate Combined Public Communications, an inmate telephone services business at 111. E. Washington St., Jodi Hansen will operate Happy Grill More, a restaurant at 309 McKinley St., Logan Mueller will run Stellar Floor Finishes, a floor finish hardwood business at 2010 Oak Forest Drive, and Kurt Lamp will operate Amazon.fr Services, a distribution business at 100 Prologis Parkway.

Meanwhile, the city approved a new ordinance to increase the number of Class E liquor licenses, for beer and wine. The motion passed 8-0.

The city approved two new Class E liquor licenses for Enzhen Li operating Saki Sushi & Hibachi at 306 Liberty St., and Oscar Luevano operating Luevanos Barber Lounge at 100 W. Commercial Dr. Suite 6.

Mayor Chris Brown said the Morris Retail Association will host “Magic in Morris”, a Harry Potter-themed experience.

“This is the second year of this event. It will be held downtown Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” he said.

The finance and administration committee proposed a recommendation that the board approve an upgrade of the Springbrook operating system to migrate to the cloud.

“Our database that we use for both our payroll and our systems that we have here in admin, we’re about two to three versions behind and it makes sense for us to move to the cloud. This is going to make things much easier and much more efficient too.

“We are very happy to be able to do this. There will be training, but hopefully it will be up and running by the first quarter of next year,” he said.

The motion passed 8-0.