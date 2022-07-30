4 of the best sci-fi comedies in film history to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max

It’s the weekend again and you feel more like staying at home than going out and facing the heat outside. Taking advantage of the streaming debut of the highly recommended ‘Everything at once everywhere’, my dose of recommendations today focuses on 4 of the best sci-fi comedies in movie history to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, 2014)





Address: James Gunn. Distribution: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Djimon Hounsou, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro, Laura Haddock

Many Marvel movies may have little personality behind the scenes, but that is precisely what cannot be blamed on the contributions of James Gunn to this universe -logical that Disney had to go back and recount him for the long-awaited third installment-. Making use of a group of superheroes not very well known, Gunn offers here an almost perfect blockbuster in which he wonderfully combines a very characteristic sense of humor, a great gallery of characters – also pay attention to his wonderful cast – and a sufficiently functional adventure as if to finish capturing our attention.

‘The Mitchells against the machines’ (‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’, 2021)

Address: Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Cast (vocals): Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric André, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien.

The best movie released by Netflix last year is a crazy and very funny adventure in which a family on a road trip that is involved in a rebellion of the machines. With an overflowing imagination in the visual and an indisputable talent in the narrative -you burst out laughing when you look for it, but also beware of its ability to strike a chord with the viewer-, it is a hit if what you want is to have a great time.

‘Mars Attacks’ (1996)





Address: Tim Burton. Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lisa Marie, Lukas Haas, Natalie Portman, Tom Jones, Rod Steiger

A great nonsense with which Tim Burton offered his particular vision of the science fiction films of the 50s. Take a look, for example, at a cast full of well-known actors, all of them enjoying themselves like never before in this hilarious parody. He also paid attention to the unmistakable design of the aliens, which instantly became true icons of the genre.

‘Back to the future’ (‘Back to the Future’, 1985)





Address: Robert Zemeckis. Distribution: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Claudia Wells, Thomas F. Wilson, James Tolkan, Billy Zane, Sachi Parker, Marc McClure, George DiCenzo, Frances Lee McCain, Wendie Jo Sperber

The entire trilogy is available on Amazon, but, obviously, their thing is to start with the first and most mythical. Since its very successful cast – today it is impossible to see any other actor in the roles of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd– even the energy it gives off Robert Zemeckis behind the scenes, not to mention the unforgettable music of Alan Siltres. Everything falls into place and shines in its place in this unforgettable film.

