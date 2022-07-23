4 of the best thrillers of recent years to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+

Another weekend has come into our lives and at Espinof we could not miss out on our dose of recommendations so that you do not waste too much time looking for what to watch in streaming. Today we propose 4 of the best thrillers of recent years that you will find on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +.

On the other side of the law (‘Dragged Across Concrete’, 2018)





Address: S. Craig Zahler. Distribution: Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Laurie Holden, Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson, Michael Jai White, Udo Kier, Fred Melamed, Thomas Kretschmann, Primo Allon, Justine Warrington, Jenn Griffin

A compelling thriller in terms of the use of violence – especially cruel the part starring Jennifer Carpenter– but calm in terms of pacing that revolves around two recently suspended cops and a robbery that goes far more complicated than anticipated. Personally, perhaps it is the film that I like the least by its director, but the fact is that the three he has made are very good. If you don’t know him yet, ‘Bone Tomahawk’ and ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’ are also very worth rescuing.

Review of ‘The Other Side of the Law’

‘Gone Girl’ (‘Gone Girl’, 2014)

Address: David Fincher. Distribution: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit, Carrie Coon, Missi Pyle, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Scoot McNairy, Sela Ward, Emily Ratajkowski, Boyd Holbrook

A twisted film that brought to the big screen the famous novel by Gillian Flynn. She herself was in charge of writing the script, a first class material for David Fincher once again proves why he is one of the best directors of our time. To that you add the great work of his protagonists and what we are left with is a perverse film but one that hooks like few others.

Review of ‘Lost’

‘Too Late for Anger’ (2016)





Address: Raul Arevalo. Distribution: Antonio de la Torre, Luis Callejo, Ruth Díaz, Manolo Solo, Alicia Rubio, Raúl Jiménez, Font García, Pilar Gómez, Chani Martín, Paco Benjumea, Berta Hernández, Alfonso Blanco, Ramiro Alonso

Spanish thrillers have given us a lot of joy in recent times, so there were many titles to choose from -it wouldn’t have been easy to opt for ‘Cell 211’-. I have finally opted for this first feature film directed by Raul Arevalo -This was what he told us about the film when we spoke with him at the time- which tells a dry story of revenge raised by the great work of Luis Callejo and Antonio de la Torre in front of the cameras.

Review of ‘Late for rage’

‘Widows’ (‘Widows’, 2018)





Address: Steve McQueen. Distribution: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall, Cynthia Erivo, Jacki Weaver, Carrie Coon, Jon Bernthal, André Holland

Great film adaptation of a 1983 miniseries in which four very different women decide to join forces to carry out a great robbery with which to pay off a debt left by their late husbands. With a purely dramatic approach far removed from any element typical of kero divertimento and with a high-level cast, steve mcqueen Here he demonstrated a great maturity to shape an intense and fascinating proposal without the need to fall into the temptation of letting everything get out of hand.

‘Widows’ review

(HBO)

Lost (Disney, Amazon, HBO)