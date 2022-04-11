4 open world games if you liked The Witcher 3 (and are waiting for the new installment)

With Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED has come down to earth after the game crashed on launch. The Polish study has been forced to modify its calendar to focus on correcting the problems. A year has passed and the situation has stabilized, so the developers are already thinking about expansions, but also about the new sequel to The Witcher sagawhich is already in development.

It was in 2015 when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released on PS4, Xbox One and PC. If the second video game had already attracted attention, the third one stepped forward with a unusual side quest design in open world games. They decided to add more story-driven missions, which allowed for more complexity in the stories. The product continued to evolve over the years with free content and two major paid expansions.

The next installment of The Witcher will not have Geralt of Rivia as the protagonist, it will be powered by the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine and will start a completely new saga. It doesn’t look like the wait will be short, so in the meantime it’s time to wait for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 (scheduled for the second half of 2022) and take a look at other narrative-focused open world titles. These are some of the suggestions that may interest you.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

It is joked that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on all systems ever, to the point that Bethesda itself introduced a gag in one of his conferences, but the truth is that the title has not stopped selling since its launch. This fantastic RPG builds on the foundations of previous installments, but take your epic to further horizons. A huge title, full of content, characters and stories, a wonder that received a 10 out of 10 in FreeGameTips and that became an instant classic.

From the beginning, The Elder Scrolls has been a song to freedom. It is the player who designs his protagonist, who leads him to his destiny. The open world of it is at the service of the actions of the protagonist, which shapes his story as it progresses. Far from the most linear narratives, Bethesda’s work is a constant invitation to exploration and discovery. It allows us to lose ourselves, choose our path and decide when and how we advance in the main plot. A masterpiece that will still be there when The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, already announced (but far, far away).

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The traditional Assassin’s Creed formula was showing signs of exhaustion, so Ubisoft decided to do a playable reboot of sorts. from origins, the popular brand has embraced the RPG genre of open world, an evolution that has not satisfied all the followers, but that has managed to garner good reviews among the press and the players themselves. We have chosen Odyssey because it is one of the roundest products in the entire saga, although Origins and Valhalla are also recommended.

Classical Greece is not only attractive for its vivid and bluish colors, for the architecture of the ancients and for all that magic (perhaps idealized) that emanates from this very long historical period. Set during the Peloponnesian War, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey unravels the conflict between the brothers Kassandra and Alexios, both descendants of an ancestral lineage. In this title, Ubisoft consolidated the mechanics of Origins and offered dozens of hours of main and secondary missions and missions to complete. In the Greek epic there is room for exploration, decisions and war. Its combat system combines the use of different weapons with the special powers of the protagonists. Everything together works as an element of pure entertainment.

Mediterranean landscapes in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games tried it with several Killzone sequels, but it was Horizon Zero Dawn that catapulted the developer to the top. The Netherlands studio hit the nail on the head and presented a world that is ours, but in the future and after the machine apocalypse. Earth as we knew it died centuries ago; instead, ancient mechanical beings have taken over the fields, rivers and forests, while the human being survives in tribal environments. The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5, follows the same foundation, but doubles down on polishing mechanics and options.

The open world concept of Horizon Forbidden West is quite traditional. This means that we will see endless points on the map. The really special thing is that Aloy, the protagonist, you must use all your means at your disposal to bend the machines. In mechanical terms, Guerrilla Games invites the player to master all kinds of weapons, which adapt to specific situations. The use of traps or the exploitation of the enemy’s weaknesses constitute a real range of playable possibilities, which carve out a very technical and fun combat system.

Aloy returns to be the protagonist in Horizon Forbidden West.

Cyberpunk 2077

As we said, Cyberpunk 2077 did not do well at launch. Terrible performance (particularly on previous-gen base consoles) squandered a hard-earned reputation for CD Projekt RED. The unfortunate statements of directors and the unfulfilled promises were the straw that broke the camel’s back. And despite everything, under all that layer of dirt there was, from the beginning, a quality video game. No, it may not be revolutionary in its mechanics or its open world style, but it is undoubtedly a work with its own personality.

The city of Night City symbolizes a dystopia of neon lights full of characters and stories, which we can discover little by little, as our protagonist interacts with everything that the city has to offer. A year later, CD Projekt RED has finally released the update for the new generation of consoles, which has been accompanied by numerous changes and improvements, which even affect skills. The important thing is not how it begins, but how it ends, so Cyberpunk 2077 still has a lot to say. We still don’t know anything about the expansions, although it is clear that the Poles are paving the way for what is to come. It is the best time to get lost in the vices of this city of the future.