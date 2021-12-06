4 or 5 announcements on the Elden Ring gameplay reveal level

While preparations are underway for The Game Awards 2021, the reporter and presenter of the show Geoff Keighley grants an interview to USA Today to announce the arrival of several World Premiere on the level of the Elden Ring gameplay reveal that Keighley himself showed in June during the Summer Game Fest.

The organizer of the TGA 2021 begins in his speech by recalling the great effort made by the individual development houses that are preparing to present their projects to the public: “The reveal of Elden Ring took two or three years of work. It was highly anticipated and there was a huge demand from the players, but the developers did not feel ready and there was a lot of pressure built up. something that people don’t realize: regardless of the stage of development of a game, sometimes those who create them simply do not feel ready to show them yet “.

Returning to the Elden Ring gameplay reveal and the surprises in store with the World Premiere of the 2021 Game Awards, Keighley explains that “I was very happy to present that trailer because it was fantastic, a great asset that hit the spot with viewers on our show. I was extraordinarily excited about that trailer. What will happen to TGA 2021? Well probably we will show four or five things at the level of the Elden Ring video and I can’t wait to reveal them! […] It was a great honor to work with the guys from From, so stay tuned, maybe there could be other opportunities for collaboration “.

What’s cooking around the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles? We will find out in the night between 9 and 10 December, but we will carefully follow the entire path that will lead us to the Keighley show through the Everyeye marathon on Twitch for the 2021 Game Awards that we have been preparing since the early afternoon of Thursday 9 December.