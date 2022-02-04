4 out of 4, the Azzurri first with full points! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE CHRONICLE OF ITALY-CZECH REPUBLIC 10-2

THE ITALIAN-NORWAY CHRONICLE 11-8

07.55 Our live ends here, thanks for joining us. Have a nice day at OA, see you at the next live!

07.52 Italy flies to 4 victories in as many matches played and remains alone at the top of the standings!

07.50 ATTENTION!!!! The Czechs concede the victory after the sixth end! Italy beats Czech Republic 10-2.

07.48 Stefania Constantini and Zuzana Paulova decide to burn the last stone. Italy-Czech Republic 10-2.

07.44 The freeze attempted by Amos Mosaner remains short.

07.41 Stefania Constantini restarts with an excellent draw in the sixth end, but Zuzana Paulova responds well.

07.38 SIIII !!!!! Zuzana Paulova is wrong, the blues steal the hand in the fifth end !!!! Italy-Czech Republic 10-1.

07.35 Stefania Constantini puts up a guard to protect the only Italian point, but the Czech Republic can score three points.

07.31 A triple surgical take-out by Amos Mosaner arrives!

07.29 After the break the Czech Republic starts better, with a good draw by Zuzana Paulova.

07.23 SIIII !!!!! Excellent draw by Stefania Constantini, four points for the blues !!! Italy-Czech Republic 9-1.

07.20 The Czech Zuzana Paulova misses the last shot, Italy can score four points!

07.15 The double take out to the Czech Republic fails, Amos Mosaner goes to place himself on the button.

07.13 Excellent draw by Stefania Constantini at the opening of the fourth end.

07.11 NO! The Czech Zuzana Paulova goes to the point with the last stone of the third end. Italy-Czech Republic 5-1.

07.09 Stefania Constantini operates the take out but the Czech Republic will be able to mark a point.

07.05 Excellent double take out by Amos Mosaner!

06.59 The Czech Republic plays power play in the third end.

06.57 SIIII !!!!! The blues steal the hand and mark another point! Italy-Czech Republic 5-0.

06.54 Stefania Constantini places the last blue stone next to that of Mosaner.

06.51 Good draw by Amos Mosaner, who leans on the Czech stone.

06.49 Second end. Excellent draw by Tomas Paul, the Czech Republic marks the point at the moment.

06.45 SIIII !!!!! Stefania Constantini eliminates the only Czech stone and the Azzurri score 4 points! Italy-Czech Republic 4-0.

06.43 The Czech Zuzana Paulova fails to go to the point with the last stone.

06.40 The Czech Tomas Paul removes his guard, but Italy keeps two points.

06.37 Excellent first stone by Stefania Constantini, Italy at the moment with two stones in point.

06.35 Let’s go! FIRST END: Italy with the advantage oflast stone!

06.30 This is the ranking at the moment:

1 Italy 3 wins (3 races)

2 Sweden 3 wins (4 races)

3 Canada 2 wins (3 races)

3 China 2 wins (3 races)

3 Czech Republic 2 wins (3 races)

3 Great Britain 2 wins (3 races)

7 USA 1 win (3 races)

8 Norway 1 win (4 races)

8 Switzerland 1 win (4 races)

10 Australia 0 wins (4 races)

06.20 In this same session (the sixth), in addition to the Czech Republic-Italy, China-Canada, Great Britain-Australia and Sweden-USA will also be played.

06.10 The Azzurri will descend on the ice of the National Aquatics Center of the Chinese capital to play their fourth match at the Games: after the two victories obtained yesterday against the USA (8-4) and Switzerland (8-7 at the extra-end), Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini faced Norway on the Italian night, beaten 11-8.

06.00 Hello and welcome to the full textual live broadcast of the Czech Republic-Italy, match valid for the fourth round of the round robin of the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The match schedule

Hello and welcome to the full textual live broadcast of the Czech Republic-Italymatch valid for the fourth round of round robin of the mixed doubles tournament of curling at the Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022. The Azzurri will descend on the ice of the National Aquatics Center of the Chinese capital to play their fourth match at the Games: after the two victories against the USA (8-4) and Switzerland (8-7 at the extra-end), Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini they faced Norway in the Italian night.

OA Sport offers you the full textual live broadcast of the Czech Republic-Italyvalid match for the fourth round of the round robin of the mixed doubles tournament of curling at the Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022. The match will be staged on Friday 4th February, starting at 06.35 am Italian time (13.35 local time): news in real time, minute by minute, end after end, stone by stone, starting from 06.00.

Photo: LaPresse