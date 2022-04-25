4 perfect copies of the famous Versace platform sandals

They were all the rage on the feet of influencer Léna Situations, seduced Ariana Grande, and many other popular pop stars, the Medua Aevitas platform sandals from Versace never cease to be talked about.

Colourful, trendy and sexy, these are the shoes that everyone is talking about and that people are snapping up. Only here, the small downside of these sublime shoes with heels, it is the price. Count 1190€ to acquire this pair! An astronomical sum that is not allowed to everyone. Fortunately, there are identical and equally pretty copies of this Versace model on the web, at much more reasonable prices.

The editorial staff has selected for you, 4 websites where you can acquire these dupes, and we assure you, your entourage will not see any fire!

1 Steve Madden’s Charlizes

At first glance, you’d think you were seeing the Versaces, and yet these are indeed copies! These Charlize sandals proposed by Steve Madden are available in 7 colors, from red to purple. Identically reproducing the double platform and the square toe of the originals, these satiny sandals are perfect dupes, sold at the price of 139$95, or around 130€. Much cheaper and much more affordable.

2 The Moonchildren of Public Desire

Satin material, double platform, strap, it’s all there! Except that they are open at the heel, which makes them perfect shoes for spring. Almost as identical as the Steve Madden, this pair proposed by Public Desire is available in 4 shades, including gold and silver, for those who prefer when it shines!

Canons and similar to Versace, the Moonchild are offered to you at only 45€99

3 The Chunky of Milanoo

From the platforms to the materials, everything seems to match on this pair sold by Milanoo! We love the little diamond-type details on the strap, reminiscent of those present on Versace. Everything is there, except the price! This sublime pair of platform sandals is only sold at 65€93, and is available in 6 colors, enough to please you without feeling guilty!

4 Asos Wide Fit Nix

This last pair, we grant you, is not a carbon copy, yet it resembles on many points the famous (and very expensive) Versace. With their high platform and flashy, satiny color, they could easily be mistaken for the originals. Open at the front and back, they will be ideal for spring-summer 2022 and will show off your pretty legs. Sold at only 52€99 on Asos, why deprive yourself of it?

