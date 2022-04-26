4 perfect copies of the famous Versace platform shoes

They were all the rage on the feet of influencer Léna Situations, seduced Ariana Grande, and many other popular pop stars, the Medua Aevitas platform sandals from Versace never cease to be talked about.

Colourful, trendy and sexy, these are the shoes that everyone is talking about and that people are snapping up. Only here, the small downside of these sublime shoes with heels, it is the price. Count 1190€ to acquire this pair! An astronomical sum that is not allowed to everyone. Fortunately, there are identical and equally pretty copies of this Versace model on the web, at much more reasonable prices.

The editorial staff has selected for you, 4 websites where you can acquire these dupes, and we assure you, your entourage will not see any fire!

1 Steve Madden’s Charlizes

At first glance, you’d think you were seeing the Versaces, and yet these are indeed copies! These Charlize sandals proposed by Steve Madden are available in 7 colors, from red to purple. Identically reproducing the double platform and the square toe of the originals, these satiny sandals are perfect dupes, sold at the price of 139$95,…

