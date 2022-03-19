4 powerful erotic movies to watch this weekend on Netflix and other streaming platforms

The recent premiere of ‘Deep Waters’ on Amazon Prime Video may encourage you to want to recover some other feature film in that line. Whether it’s because you’ve been captivated by the thriller with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas or because you simply didn’t know much about it, I recommend you take a look at this selection of 4 erotic movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming platforms this weekend.

In case you prefer other types of proposals, I remind you that I also made a selection of 4 epic movies available for streaming, as many surprising proposals, a review of 4 amazing science fiction movies available on Netflix or 4 amazing fantasy films that you will find on HBO Max. Without further ado, let’s go with today’s erotic recommendations:

‘Eyes Wide Shut’

The latest feature film Stanley Kubrick, who finished the assembly of it just a few days before his tragic death at the age of 70. Own Tom Cruisewho here offers one of his best performances – and watch out for a stupendous Nicole Kidman-, took care that the original vision of the filmmaker was not altered, who opted here for a unique exploration of marriage, flirting with fantasy and at the same time offering a precise staging work that shows and does not judge.

Review of ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ by Alberto Abuín

‘femme fatale’





For some the last great film of Brian De Palmain which he recovers his fondness for the erotic thriller with a cinephile touch – his start takes place during the Cannes Festival – whose plot rides between the ridiculous and the fascinating, something that partly balances the precise and elegant staging work by part of the director of ‘Trapped by his past’, without forgetting the sensuality that exudes rebecca romijn. For my part, I think it is a bit far from his best work -especially because of its final stretch-, but it is a film that was too battered at the time and deserves to be recovered by epna.

Review of ‘Femme Fatale’ by Kiko Vega

‘Wild Games’ (‘Wild Things’)





A twisted erotic thriller from John McNaughton in which he pays special attention to both its sexy component and the suspense around what happened, including several surprises throughout the story. With an approach typical of 90s cinema and a successful cast – also note the brief appearance of a certain actor that one would never expect to see in a film like this – I don’t think it’s a great film, but it is a very entertaining one that combines ingredients in such a way that it avoids the disaster that could have been in other hands.

Available on Netflix (note, it will no longer be available on March 31)

‘Secretariat’





Probably the best movie ever made about a sadomasochistic relationship. It is not that there are many, but this independent production shone defining the unexpected link that arises between the characters played by James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal. All this without giving up the use of humor, something that could have led to a disaster but here the director Steven Shainberg used as that essential ingredient to balance it and not fall into the error of excess or falling short. That does not mean that seen with the current sensitivity it can be problematic in some aspects, keep that in mind.

Review of ‘Secretary’ by Adrian Massanet