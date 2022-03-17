We all want a healthy and fit body at any age. But this wish certainly cannot be realized with the help of a genie and a magic lamp. We are the ones who should put in the effort to be able to achieve the set goals. After a certain age we might think that regaining the lost form could be utopia. And yet, just a little perseverance and dedication is enough; in short, it all depends on us.

While boys’ major concerns are biceps and pecs, women often look to their back side. With 4 quick exercises to tone the buttocks and inner thighs, in no time we could get back that girlish physique we had lost. It is a simple training path that will not waste more than 10 minutes of time.

A delicate area of ​​the body

Over the years it is normal to notice a deterioration in your body. We are no longer young, our metabolism slows down and putting on extra pounds becomes almost automatic. This is why it is very easy to run into a soft and flabby butt.

To get back on track, experts usually recommend a healthy walk, or a beneficial jog. But if time does not allow it, we know that keeping fit at 40 and 50 is also possible from home. Obviously, good exercise must be combined with proper nutrition, or we will screw up the good things we have done so far. Here, then, is the fitness path to follow.

4 quick exercises to tone the buttocks and inner thighs and show off a firm and lean physique at 40 and 50 years old

After a few minutes of warming up, we start on all fours with the elbows on the ground and the back straight. We raise one leg backwards, then bend the knee and try to bring the heel up to the buttock.

We continue with lateral movements. We stand with legs together and arms at our sides. Keeping the left foot fixed on the ground, we take a large side step to the right, bending the knee. In the movement we remain straight with the torso and extend our arms in front of us.

Then we put our legs wide apart, remaining upright. Maintaining the position, we lower ourselves with the pelvis to touch the tip of the right foot with the left hand, and vice versa.

We finish with the classic squats. As we flex, remember that the knee should not go beyond the tip of the foot and keep the pelvis set back. Let us bend down while always keeping our gaze fixed in front of us.

Each exercise should be done for about 40 seconds, alternating sides whenever possible. In case of health problems, it is advisable to consult your doctor before starting training.