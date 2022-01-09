The start of the new year is generally a perfect time to start new experiences and break away from bad habits. One of the most frequent purposes is to reduce the weight gained and regain a brilliant physical shape. In this article we will discover 4 really effective solutions to lose weight, burn fat fast and get back in great shape after the holidays.

Those who have decided to lose weight must identify the means to achieve the goal they have set themselves. There are necessarily two ways: an adequate diet and physical activity. An adequate diet means moderating the quantities of food and preferring low-calorie foods. Here is an example of a first course without cholesterol and full of benefits for the heart and brain with a very fast dish of pasta seasoned in this way.

Obviously, physical activity also plays a decisive role in regaining a great physical shape. The first thing you think about doing is going to the gym. This is undoubtedly a solution, but it is not the only one. Those who don’t like the monotony of the gym and lifting weights have other alternatives that are equally and perhaps more effective. Let’s see what they are.

There are many ways to exercise during the day. For example, those who leave the house and go shopping or to work are physically active. Cleaning the house also burns calories. Many daily activities burn more calories and could reduce obesity faster but also cholesterol and triglycerides.

Obviously doing physical activity aimed at weight loss and recovery of shape, allows you to burn calories faster. But which are the sports that make you burn fat faster?

Walking is perhaps the simplest but also very effective physical activity. Simply walking helps burn fat.

According to Ministry of Health guidelines, walking burns 3.3 kcal per minute. If we want to speed up the process we can introduce variations. We walk for 40 minutes 3 times a week alternating moments of slow walking with moments of fast walking. During the walk we stop every 10 minutes and do 3 sets of 10 squats (push-ups on the legs) and then resume.

When we are fit enough we can also run 3 times a week for 30 minutes. To increase the metabolism we can introduce sprints, for example one minute at a faster pace after 4 minutes of constant pace. Here’s how to easily start this habit that would ward off stroke and heart attack and help burn calories and fat

Physical activities that make you burn fat faster

Swimming is one of the most fat burning activities. According to the Ministry of Health, about 7 kcal is burned in one minute of freestyle swimming. Only the game of football allows you to burn more calories. For those who opt for swimming, the experts recommend the activity 3 times a week for an hour, alternating styles.

Cycling on a bike also allows you to burn fat quickly. Cycling, after football and swimming, is the sport that burns more fat, about 6 kcal per minute. A good reason to cycle to work.