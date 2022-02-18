4 really useful applications for your daily activity | PHOTO GALLERIES

PHOTO GALLERY. Waze, Google Maps, WhatsApp… There are applications that do not need a business card because they are almost mandatory. However, with such a rich ecosystem in both iOS and Android, not all developments reach the ‘Olympus of the top twenty’, the ‘Rubicon of visibility’, according to the Yahoo portal.

Statista puts a number on this sea of ​​applications: there are almost 3,500,000 apps on Android and 2,200,000 on iOS (at the time we write these lines). Although it is true that it is the users themselves who determine, with their downloads, which apps will be at the top based on their usefulness or enjoyment, not all of them, for different reasons, manage to be among the most downloaded.

We wanted to make a small selection of “undiscovered jewels” that are worth taking into account.

Macrodroid (Android), personalize your mobile to the limit

One of the main advantages of Android over the iPhone is that it allows extreme customization of the device. Apple is much more zealous when it comes to security and privacy and for this reason, the user has very little room for maneuver when it comes to customizing the iPhone. In fact, you can’t go beyond what the system settings allow and what the apps (from the App Store, of course) offer.

Google’s mobile operating system is from another world and a good example of this is Macrodroid, one of the jewels of the Play Store and that receives the love of its users with its average rating of 4.4, a well-deserved outstanding.

What can you do with this app? We finish before if we analyze what cannot be done and that is that the limit is in the confines of Android. Any automation you want to do is possible, whether it’s turning the phone or receiving an SMS, or even enjoying a video on YouTube; any of these actions can be executors of a subsequent task or configuration.

Those who want extreme customization, but without reaching root, this is your app.

Just Press Record (iPhone), voice notes, vitaminized

A small Scottish studio anticipated the expansion of Siri by devising a very simple paid app with a single function: record voice notes.

The truth is that we would not be being very fair if we left its description like that, since Just Press Record raises the bar of what the iPhone’s own native voice memo application does. First of all, a widget can be configured so that a single press starts the recording, and here comes another important improvement, in audio quality of up to 96 kHz and 24 bits. If your thing is interviews or you want to make sure you understand what you are recording, with this quality and an iPhone from the latest batches (from 11 and up), you will be surprised how clear the recordings are.

But there’s more: JPR uses Nuance’s powerful audio-to-text transcription engine, so once the recording is finished, you’ll have the written note of it with surprising precision.

The duration of the voice notes is unlimited and they are stored directly in iCloud, so you can forget about space problems and you can take advantage of them on the iPad (the same as those you record from the Apple Watch, with its own app).

But the best comes when you establish a very interesting workflow: record the audio and share the transcript to the app that interests you the most (tasks, diary, calendar, WhatsApp…). For $4.99 or €4.99, it’s a worthwhile investment.

Clipping (Android/iPhone), custom alerts on any topic

Let’s face it: everyone likes to know what is published about them on the net, or maybe their last name; if you want to see it from a professional point of view, know when a specific topic is touched on.

To date, you could get by with Google alerts or by searching directly in the search engine for the term in question, but what would you think of receiving personalized alerts about the terms you choose and reviewing them in an orderly manner? This is precisely what Clipping allows, a simple but powerful application with a Spanish stamp (available for iPhone and Android) with which you can enter the terms, the geographical location of the search and even organize the results by folders.

You may be thinking doesn’t Google Alerts do that? Yes but no. The advantage of Clipping is that it notifies you in real time of the publication of the news with the term and later you can store it in a folder. This utility allows you to retrieve old news and is key to seeing what was being said at a given time about a specific brand.

On the other hand, the app allows you to generate a PDF from the clip, which can be shared with your team or friends. The application is completely free and is really useful if you want to automate processes and save time.

Expiration meter (iPhone), not an expired product in the fridge

If you are one of those who lose their minds in the supermarket and buy more “just in case”, we do not judge you: the same thing happens to us. The problem with this expansive attitude when buying is that we run the risk of wasting food when it expires.

It is estimated that one billion tons of food are wasted every year, a moral aberration that also has a great impact on the environment.

One option is to review the expiration dates of the products every day or every two days and decide to consume or freeze them; but another alternative is to use an app that manages this for us.

This is precisely what Caducómetro or ExpiryMeter does (if you are looking for it, for example in the United States), a useful application in which we will write down the expiration date of each product and its category (it already comes with some pre-established categories) and in this way We will avoid wasting them.

The app also has a shopping list that will help us make smarter purchases at the supermarket. At the moment, you have to introduce the product by hand, but in future versions a barcode reader will be incorporated that automates this process and push notifications that alert us days before the expiration of a product. It is totally free.