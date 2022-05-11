4 Reasons To Buy Coinbase Stock After Yesterday’s Crash By Investing.com



©Reuters



Investing.com – Stocks of CoinbaseGlobal Inc (NASDAQ:) fell sharply for the fourth session in a row yesterday, and continued to do so in overnight trading.

Coinbase lost 12.6% in the regular session, and then extended its losses by 15.67% in extended trading after the release of disappointing quarterly results.

In total, as of Wednesday’s close, Coinbase’s stock price was last night at an all-time low of $61.55, down more than 52%. Since the end of March, the price has fallen by more than 70%.

Reasons for the fall

The reasons for Coinbase’s sharp decline are mainly related to the drop in the , which lost 25% of its value between last Thursday’s peak near $40,000 and Tuesday morning’s low below $30,000.

In addition to the negative impact of the Bitcoin crash, Coinbase shares also suffered last night from the disappointing results of the first quarter of 2022. The company registered the first loss per share in its history, of -$1.98, against the consensus expectation. to reach the equilibrium point.

Revenue was also well below consensus, at $1.17 billion, versus $1.5 billion forecast. This represents a year-on-year drop in revenue of 27%.

Additionally, usage on Coinbase was down compared to Q4. Monthly retail transaction (UTM) users fell to 9.2 million from 11.4 million in the fourth quarter, while total transaction volume fell to $309 billion from $547 billion in the fourth quarter.

But Coinbase doesn’t seem to be worried about its long-term prospects. The company reiterated an argument that it had previously put forward. He reminded shareholders that his shares should be considered a long-term investment due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency price movements.

“We believe these market conditions are not permanent and we remain focused on the long term,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders accompanying its earnings release. He also said that he was focused on the next generation of cryptocurrency opportunities beyond simple trading:

“As we continue to invest and improve our core investment platform, the age of cryptocurrency application is upon us, led by NFTs and decentralized finance, and we are increasingly focusing our efforts on these market opportunities.”

Coinbase Stocks: Should You Take The Drop To Buy?

With Coinbase shares falling sharply and rapidly in recent weeks, it begs the question whether the current price now represents an attractive buying opportunity.

In this sense, the first thing to understand about Coinbase, as the company recalled last night when highlighting the impact of the volatility of cryptocurrencies on its business, is that the purchase of its shares is a bet on digital currencies through of the exchange.

In other words, the fates of Bitcoin and Coinbase are linked. Buying Coinbase shares therefore requires a positive view of the cryptocurrency market in general. However, with support at $30,000 preventing further declines for Bitcoin for the time being, the odds are increasing that the crypto market has bottomed out and is preparing to rise again.

Additionally, the company’s efforts to expand into areas other than trading should help decouple its business from the volatility of cryptocurrencies, as well as greatly expand its revenue base.

It is also interesting to note that analysts are strongly bullish on Coinbase stock. In fact, of the 25 analysts who follow the stock, an overwhelming majority of 18 recommend buying. Furthermore, the median target of these analysts, which stands at $255.67, reflects a phenomenal +250% upside potential.

Finally, from a financial point of view, the valuation looks attractive. In fact, InvestingPro’s fair value for Coinbase stock, which synthesizes various well-known financial models, stands at $171.37, representing nearly 180% upside potential compared to the price at the end of the post. -Tuesday night trading.