4 recommended movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Filmin to know what to see this May bridge

At SERIES & MÁS, Saturdays and Sundays are our favorite days to watch movies, either on the cinema screen or from the sofa at home. If you are one of those who will choose the second option, we have four recommendations for you, including two titles that address the theme of motherhood and could be a good option for Mother’s Day. All of them are available in the catalogs of Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Filmin.

For this long weekend in May, we propose the premiere of Mother’s Lovea comedy starring Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez; The room, a painful drama with which Brie Larson won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress; an animated option to watch as a family the song of the sea; Y let them talkan undiscovered gem directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Although if you prefer to enter the series, we also leave you our recommendations for this May bridge.

A premiere: ‘Mother’s Love’ (Netflix)





what is it about

José Luis gets stood up on his wedding day, causing him tremendous upset on what should have been one of the happiest days of his life. As if that were not enough, he still has to decide what to do with the trip he had planned for his honeymoon, an excursion to Mauritius and a trip that he should not miss, especially since he has already paid for it. With the excuse of not losing the money, Mari Carmen, his mother, insists on accompanying him.

why you should see it

The film starring Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez more than meets its objective of entertaining and making us smile, with a simple humor that comes to us through the wonderful chemistry of the leading actors, the star appearances of Yolanda Ramos and the successful script of Cristobal Garrido and Adolfo Valor.

However, the film also manages to move us in its own way, delving into the relationship of a mother and son and letting its characters strike a chord at the right moments.

An Oscar-winning drama: ‘The room’ (Netflix and Amazon Prime Video)





what is it about

For Jack, a five-year-old boy, the room is the whole world, the place where he was born, but for his mother it is the cubicle where she has been locked up for seven years, kidnapped since she was nineteen. With great tenacity and ingenuity, the young woman has created a whole life for her son in that space, and her love for him is the only thing that allows her to move on. However, Jack’s curiosity is growing along with his mother’s desperation, and they will try to figure out how to escape from there.

why you should see it

One of the best stories that 2016 gave us was The room, a heartbreaking and highly disturbing drama in which Brie Larson shines as the lead actress -and was recognized with the Oscar for it-. Through the story of a kidnapping, where the criminal is the least of it, a story of survival is portrayed from hope and intelligence.

Ma’s story is that of a strong mother, capable of drawing on her ingenuity and imagination to draw a reality for her son and transmitting him the energy and hope to continue fighting for his survival, even when she finds it difficult to find them. .

An animation to watch as a family: ‘The song of the sea’ (Amazon Prime Video, Filmin)





what is it about

This film narratesa story of the journey home of the last Seal Boy. After the disappearance of his mother, Ben and Saoirse are sent to live with their grandmother in the city. Their journey home becomes a race against the clock, and the two enter a world that Ben only knows through the legends told by his mother.

why you should see it

Through a handcrafted animation style reminiscent of that used by Studio Ghibli, this film is able to combine Celtic mythology and a heartwarming story to thrill an audience of all ages.

Director Tomm Moore brings us closer to a wide variety of magical and human beings, showing us how sadness surrounds them to make it clear that the best way to overcome pain is to face it and learn from it.

An undiscovered gem: ‘Let Them Talk’ (HBO Max)





what is it about

A successful writer decides to take a cruise with two of her best friends to heal old wounds and, incidentally, enjoy a few days of fun. On the other hand, her nephew, who also signs up for the trip, begins a relationship with his aunt’s literary agent.

why you should see it

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this film is a portrait of a woman unable to escape her daily routine. Played by Meryl Streep, who becomes a reason in itself to see the film, let them talk it also stands out for its other two leading actresses Dianne Wiest and Can dice Bergen, also suitable for the roles they play.

Although it is sometimes difficult to order the succession of events that are told, the film has many successful movements, such as the choice of Thomas Newman to compose the soundtrack, a perfect packaging for a feature film full of contained emotions.

