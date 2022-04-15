Share

These are the main reasons to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi.

Apple mobile devices continue dominating, year after year, the world smartphone market and a good proof of this is that 7 out of 10 mobile phones sold in 2021 were iPhones.

Apple has managed to capture a good number of loyal users by launching premium devices, with good features, with very polished software and focused on privacy.

But the high cost of the iPhone has led many users to consider switching to android and one of the main options that they usually consider is Xiaomi, thanks to the great value for money of the Chinese firm’s terminals.

If you are thinking of changing your iPhone for an Android mobile, but you still have doubts, we are going to give you a cable, because, then, we are going to tell you 4 sensible reasons why someone would switch to Xiaomi from an iPhone.

Xiaomi terminals offer you similar features for less price

The main reason to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi is that the Chinese brand’s smartphones offer similar features to the iPhone, but for a lower price.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch 120-hertz OLED display, a 6-core A15 Bionic processora 12-megapixel main camera and a 3,095 mAh battery with 20W fast charge and its basic version costs 909 euroswhile the Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a screen 6.28-inch AMOLED at 120 hertza Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor, a 50 megapixel main camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charge and its base version has a cost of 799.99 euros.

MIUI has more features and is more customizable than iOS

Another reason that can lead you to consider changing from iPhone to Xiaomi is the operating system of each of them, since MIUI has more features and is more customizable than iOS.

iOS is a privacy-focused operating system, which is good for the security of your data, but also causes its features are more limited than those of MIUI, the software layer of Xiaomi terminals.

In this sense, MIUI allows you install apps from third party stores such as F-Droid, an open source Android app store, while iOS only allows you to install apps from the App Store.

For example, on iOS you can only listen to music offline via iTunes or from any of the third party streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal or Apple Musicbut you can’t download songs on your device, something that yes you can do it in a really simple way in any Xiaomi terminal with MIUI.

On the other hand, one of the main shortcomings of iOS is its little customization capacitybecause, despite the fact that it has recently added the widgets on the home screen, it is still light years away from MIUI in this section, since the Xiaomi mobile operating system has an exclusive Themes application that allows you to fully customize the appearance of the terminal.

Besides, iOS does not allow adding custom ringtonessomething that you can do on any Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi screens have more resolution and a higher refresh rate

In this section, most iPhones have screens with Full HD + resolution and even some models, such as the iPhone SE 2022, have HD+ resolution panelswhile the vast majority of Xiaomi terminals already have screens with Full HD+ resolution minimum.

Something similar happens with the refresh rate of the screens, since most of the panels that Apple mounts on its iPhones, except those of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, have a refresh rate of 60 hertzwhile many Xiaomi mobiles already mount screens with refresh rates of 120 or even 144 hertz.

Xiaomi terminals have the fastest charging on the market

Fast charging is one of the functions that you usually pay attention to when changing mobile phones and in this sense, iPhones continue to have relatively low charging speeds compared to Xiaomisince the Chinese brand has smartphones on the market, such as the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which has 200W wired and 120W wireless fast charging.

This ultra-fast charging technology allows you, for example, to charge a 4,000 mAh battery by cable. in just 8 minutes and wirelessly in just 15 minutes.

