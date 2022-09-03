4 series and movies you must see

Women have revolutionized all the time: there is no sector, industry or business in which they are not already firm or making their way. And just as they change the world they want to see, so must the contents that entertains them.

There are several stereotypes that should be left behind when stories are consumed. If they deconstruct day by day and rethink everything learned by society, it is necessary to see stories that do it too. Some new, where we see women who do not need more than their own ingenuity and many others who

they were ahead of their time

.

The title of this powerful documentary refers to the real name of an underground network of activists made up of women, who during 1968 began to offer support for abortion rights. Through it, it will be possible to confirm how the arguments currently defended by movements for women’s rights have nothing different from those of previous years; since it reconstructs a reality that, in the 21st century, continues to be the subject of debate.

In 1971, self-proclaimed feminist Joyce Prigger joins forces with low-cost publisher Doug Renetti to create the world’s first women’s erotic magazine. Wildly funny, this series consistently prioritizes joy over pain and equality over repression.

Felicity Jones plays Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became an icon of the fight for

gender equality

. “The voice of equality”, inspired by real events, narrates the path Ruth faces and the many obstacles she faces in her fight for equal rights throughout her career.

True story about a group of British women who took the risk to fight for gender equality in the early 20th century. This film leaves a valuable message, recounting the work that a group of women did during one of the first

feminist movements

to gain greater rights and achieve the female vote.

hbo max

It has a special space in case you get bored watching the usual story where Prince Charming rescues the damsel, find movies and series where there are only women with a voracious hunger to be who they want to be. Find the section The house of great women and find much more content like damn rap,

Wonder Woman 1984

, Naomi, Girls, Charlie’s Angels and a lot more.

She is water. Soft enough, to give life. Strong enough, to drown her. –Rupi Kaur

With information from HBO Max.

