4 series to watch on different platforms and not get bored – El Eco

The manager at Star+

I received the news in your email Receive newsletter

The series will arrive on October 26. Created by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, this dramatic comedy features Guillermo Francella in the role of Eliseo, the committed manager of a building that, when he discovers that some members of the consortium want to harm him, he deploys all his surveillance and manipulation tools to get his way.

Gabriel “Puma” Goity, Darío Barassi, Moro Anghileri and Gastón Cocchiarale, among others, make up the cast of the strip that also has the special participation of Jorge D’Elía, Mirta Busnelli and Martín Seefeld.

The Walking Dead Last part of its final season – Star +

12 years after its premiere, “The Walking Dead” begins to say goodbye with the arrival of the first chapter of its final batch of episodes. Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and the rest of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse must once again face a terrible threat that hangs over their group.

The closure of season 11 of the fiction inspired by Robert Kirkman’s comics promises surprises, inevitable deaths and even possible returns, and although it is the end of the road for one of the most popular series on the entire planet, it will not be for its narrative universe that -already announced- sand will expand through spin-offs and derivative films.

Belascoarán (Premiere) – Netflix

This strip comes from a Mexican stamp based on the ingenious independent detective Héctor Belascoarán Shayne -created in literary fiction by the writer and left-wing activist Paco Ignacio Taibo II-, accustomed to getting into very complicated and controversial cases in Mexico City.

Starring Luis Gerardo Méndez, best known for his role as “Chava” Iglesias Jr. in the successful “Club de Cuervos”, the series also includes the participation of Paulina Gaitán, Irene Azuela and Colombian Andrés Parra, with the direction of Ernesto Contreras.

Star Wars: Tales from the Jedi (Premiere) – Disney+

With the simultaneous launch of its six episodes, it is a new animated expansion of the universe created by George Lucas, which in each chapter will follow in parallel the stories of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice, and the tyrant Count Dooku, the character played by Christopher Lee in the film franchise’s prequel trilogy.

Created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray, the anthology features the voice acting of Liam Neeson, who returns to his remembered Qui-Gon Jinn, along with performers such as Micheál Richardson, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter and Janina Gavankar.