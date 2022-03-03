4 shopping centers in Mexico will accept bitcoin as a form of payment

The world’s large shopping centers have not yet taken the step of accepting bitcoin (BTC) as a form of payment, but in Mexico there seems to be an inclination of the large shopping centers for crypto assets. In this sense, the Gicsa Group is announcing that it will accept cryptocurrencies in alliance with the Bitso exchange.

In its first stage, the option to pay with bitcoin will be available from tomorrow March 4 only on the Go Karts tracks from the Gicsa shopping centers in Paseo Querétaro, Explanada Puebla, Explanada Pachuca and Forum Cuernavaca.

“Later, this alliance between Gicsa and Bitso will add new options to pay for products with cryptocurrencies, including more entertainment businesses, restaurants, and stores,” says an official statement sent to the CriptoNoticias email.

Payments can be made through Bitso Transfer, a service that the company offers through its mobile application. With her, users can make and receive payments with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies without fees for the use of the platform, as detailed in your note.

This measure has been taken to continue enriching the user experience, becoming a pioneer in accepting another payment method such as cryptocurrencies in our shopping malls and entertainment businesses. This is just the beginning of great plans that we have in the company and that will continue to put our developments one step ahead in the industry. Enrico Pontecorvo Goyenechea, Marketing Manager of Grupo GICSA.

Gicsa is a company dedicated to the construction, investment, marketing and operation of shopping centers, offices, mixed uses and other projects in Mexico. It is not the first to accept payments in bitcoin in the country, as the international trade company Elektra already took that step in December of last yearin partnership with cryptocurrency service provider BitPay, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.

In fact, the businesses owned by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, materialize this March, the incorporation of payments through the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

On the other hand, Bitso, in November of last year, became a sponsor of the Tigres team of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), which competes in the highest division of Mexican soccer. With this alliance, the cryptocurrency exchange explores in other areas since its application can be used by fans of the club to buy souvenirs in its virtual stores, to pay for food and drinks inside the stadium, and also to buy tickets.