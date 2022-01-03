4 Smart bulbs with 20 € discount on Amazon

On Amazon, interesting offers are practically the order of the day, but the one that we will show you shortly is practically unmissable and has as its object the smart bulbs HaoDeng brand.

If you are passionate about smart home gadgets and are progressively making your whole home a little more connected and intelligent, this is an excellent opportunity to stock up on light bulbs; if, on the other hand, this mania has not yet infected you, this is the right offer to start.

Smart bulbs on offer on Amazon

L’offer the subject concerns a pack of four HaoDeng brand smart bulbs. These are 7W dimmable multicolored E27 bulbs (energy class A) and, as regards the smart part, they can be managed via the well-known Magic Home app and are perfectly compatible with both Google Home (and therefore Google Assistant) and Amazon Alexa. . The peculiarity is that they do not need Hubs or other products to function but they connect directly to the smartphone app.

At present, the price of the pack of four is 39.99 euros, but a 20-euro coupon is available which brings the final price to only 19.99 euros, here is the code: K2T5FXF6. The bulbs are sold by the eponymous seller HaoDeng e shipped by Amazon with Prime shipping (if you order them now, you will receive them tomorrow). In short, you just have to buy them by clicking on the link below and don’t forget to apply the coupon directly on the product page.

Buy 4 multicolored smart bulbs for 19.99 euros on Amazon.it – ​​coupon code: K2T5FXF6

