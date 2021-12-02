There are 4 stocks on Piazza Affari that can continue to decline despite a strong undervaluation. but let’s make a premise first.

We will proceed step by step, but from these first bars of the month, the feeling that seems to be starting to emerge is that December could probably be all down and that a bottom point will probably be sought around next January 6th. We reserve the right to come back to this topic and to redo these assessments only after the expiry of the next annual setup on December 8th.

At present, this is our sample path and work plan that will be carried forward until a bullish reversal or further bearish confirmation signal occurs.

Until a bullish swing forms, here are the goals that could be achieved in the coming weeks:

Ftse Mib Future

25.980 and then 24.140. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 24,140.

The securities subject to our analysis are as follows: Generali Assicurazioni, Intesa Sanpaolo, Stellantis (MIL: STLA) and Tenaris.

What are our ratings?

4 stocks in Piazza Affari that can continue to decline despite a strong undervaluation

The fair value was calculated by our Research Department after a careful and scrupulous analysis of the items in the financial statements of the last 4 years.

Generali Insurance, last price at 18.13. Fair value € 22.50 per share. Until there is a weekly close above 18.515, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​16.85 and then 15.74. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 18.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo, last price at 2.1685. Fair value € 2.60 per share. Until there is a weekly close above 2.3410, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​1.9815 and then 1.90. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 2.18.

Stellantis, last price at 16.00. Fair value € 28 per share. Until there is a weekly close above 17.58, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​14.85 and then 13.75. In the short term, a bullish first clue with a daily close above 16.064.

Tenaris, last price at 9.02. Fair value € 12.50 per share. Until there is a weekly close above 9.706, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​7.92 and then 6.98. In the short term, a bullish first clue with a daily close above 9.094.