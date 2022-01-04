4 stocks with a good dividend for a richer pension

Inflation continues to be a growing threat and those who think the pension increases in January 2022 are insufficient to cover the rise in prices, will do well to focus on some dividend stocks that can help offset the lower purchasing power.

From the pages of The Motley Fool, James Brumley suggests four dividend stocks with which to supplement his retirement.

Crown Castle

Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) is not a household name: the American company owns more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 miles of fiber optic cable, leasing access to its infrastructure to better known companies such as AT&T and Verizon.

As long as consumers need to stay connected to the rest of the world, the telecommunications industry will need a means to maintain those connections.

This makes recurring revenue very reliable for Crown Castle and this has enabled the group to distribute a dividend in every quarter since 2014 and to increase its annual payment every year since 2018.

The dividend yield currently stands at 3% and may not be exciting, but given its relatively low risk and secure future, this is a fair coupon.

Unilever

In the consumer goods sector, there are some very reliable stocks that are worth owning.

Among others, the main one right now is Unilever PLC, which pays a dividend with a yield of more than 3.8%.

Unilever is the mother of famous brands including Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove soap, and its international reach is a big part of why it should be so attractive to investors.

The company’s turnover has shrunk in recent years, but this is mainly the result of divestments intended to clean up its portfolio so that it can operate more efficiently and economically.

However, this hasn’t hurt Unilever’s ability to pay its quarterly dividend, which has nearly doubled over the past 12 years.

Citigroup

Citigroup is not just a large bank, but one of the largest in the United States, with a $ 1.7 trillion asset base.

It is also one of the most profitable banking stocks, with a dividend offering a yield of 3.4%.

For the future, inflation is expected to continue to be quite high, bearing in mind that banks are doing better than expected most of the time when consumer price dynamics remain under control.

There is no doubt that the Fed will take whatever action is necessary to achieve this goal.

In other words, the banks will do well and it cannot be ruled out that some of them may also increase their dividends.

Citigroup certainly has room to move in this direction, remembering that the bank’s third-quarter profit of $ 2.15 per share easily covers the current quarterly dividend of $ 0.51 per share.

Pfizer

Among the stocks that can help supplement retirement income is Pfizer, whose dividend currently offers a yield of 2.7%.

Most of Pfizer’s recent media coverage has focused on its COVID-19 vaccine, and rightfully so.

The company predicts that approximately 1 billion total doses of the drug will be administered in 2021, with another billion expected in 2022.

Hopefully the coronavirus pandemic will eventually subside, but Pfizer is no less prepared for such an environment.

Successful medications such as Prevnar pneumonia vaccine, Ibranca anticancer, Eliquis anticoagulant, and Xeljanz arthritis treatment are all part of Pfizer’s portfolio.

Then there are the 94 different drug trials currently underway, 29 of which are in phase 3, nearing their submission to the FDA for final approval.

This variety of profitable pharmaceuticals support dividend payments in the future as well.