4 Swifties Have Plans To Celebrate Taylor Swift Coming To CDMX





We’re one week away from Taylor Swift arriving at CDMX on her Eraze Tour, so to celebrate, we’ve got four plans for you to enjoy before, during, and after the concert.

1. Beverages

The Flamingo Cafe adapted its menu to create drinks designed for all Swifties. Which is your favorite era? Everyone from debuts to midnights is represented at The Era’s Drinks. They have frappes, refreshers, lemonades and smoothies to match Taylor’s records and sets inspired by The Eraze Tour and Reputation to take photos.

📍Tlalpan 1566, Miravalle

📅 Monday to Sunday

⏰ 8:00-22:00

📣 Flamingo.Cafe

2. Shopping for an offie

If they’re pears or if they’re apples and you still don’t have a costume ready to see you Bejeweled in concert, head over to The Eras Bazaar where you can get clothing, accessories, and fan merchandise to make you look Be fully prepared for. Tay-tay.

Go shopping and enjoy themed drinks and sweets. In addition, they will also bring a folklore cardigan.

📍 Lucerne House – Lucerne 42, Juárez.

📅20 August

⏰ 12:00-20:00

📣AvishkarXS_Market

3. After

For all those who survived the post-concert hangover and for all those who – despite holding on tight – didn’t get tickets, Fandom Fest is organizing a mega party with La Guerra’s best hits to sing and dance till the end of the concert. More power to Sugar Mami’s DJ set.

And, as if that weren’t enough, there will also be fan merchandise sales and themed drinks and food so you can’t wait to follow the excitement of The Eras Tour.

📍La Piedad Live Music (Rebel Sur 585, Naples)

📅 24 to 27 August

⏰ 22:00 to 5:00

🎟️$300

📣Elfandomfest

4. Another concert for Swifties

Because there isn’t one, you can’t miss the Candlelight Concert as a Tribute to Taylor Swift at CDMX. The funniest thing about this concert is that it is performed by a string quartet who are also fans and encourage you to sing along as they perform.

The best part is that even if tickets do sell out, they usually release new dates at a later date. It’s the best option to continue enjoying Taylor’s music live.

📍El Cantoral (Zoco Bridge S/N-Gate A, Zoco)

📅 2 September

⏰ 18:00 and 20:30

🎟️ Get your tickets here.