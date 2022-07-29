4 tapes to drain feelings — FMDOS

We currently have a lot of content through streaming platforms. Therefore, sometimes it becomes difficult to find good movies. Therefore, from FMDOS, We bring you this list of four films that you must see if you want to cry: all available in Netflix.

Watch the videos below and read the synopses of the four recommended movies to cry and that you can play immediately on the streaming platform, Netflix:

The impossible

This film was released in 2012, and its synopsis indicates: «In December 2004, the close-knit family made up of Maria, played by Naomi Watts, Henry, Ewan McGregor and her three children start their winter vacation in Thailand.

Marriage Story, Netflix Original

This original movie Netflix premiered in 2019, and tells the story of “a theater director and his wife, an actress, struggle to overcome a divorce that takes them to the extreme both personally and creatively.” Starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda Y Ray Liotta.

miracle in cell 7

Also from 2019, this Turkish film available on the service Netflix, is “the love story between a mentally ill father, accused of murder, and his six-year-old girl. Memo’s life is turned upside down when he is sentenced to death for the crime of the commander’s daughter in 1983 and is locked up in the Seventh District. There he has little chance of survival. The prisoners treat him with hate, but after a while they realize that he has a heart of gold and are convinced that he is not a murderer. Everyone mobilizes to save his life ».

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, also on Netflix

Finally, a classic of the seventh art from 2004, whose story tells the following: «They seemed like the ideal couple, their first meeting was magical, but with the passage of time she wished she had never met him. Her wish comes true thanks to a controversial and radical invention. However, they will discover that destiny cannot be controlled.

