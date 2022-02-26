4 things that you would not imagine that the company has manufactured – FayerWayer

Apple is one of the most successful companies in the world, mainly known for making amazing devices like iPhone, iPad or Mac, and technological equipment around the years.

However, since its founding in 1976, the company has ventured into manufacturing other things that may look very rare today, which failed shortly after being introduced to the market.

Not everything has been rosy for the company founded by Steve Jobs, because some of the devices it has launched during its 45-year history have failed.

In this opportunity we will mention some of them:

4- The Mac with flowers and polka dots

First on the list is the Mac with polka dots and another with flowers. It was a design available for the iMac G3 released in 2001.

These teams had classic colors like red, yellow, blue, green or purple, but these two eccentric models were also released.

3- Apple PowerCD

Another of the devices that failed to convince in the market was the strange PowerCD player. This was designed by Philips and appeared in 1993, but was discontinued by Apple soon after.

The player could read traditional photo, data and audio CDs. It could also do it with the data drive when connected to a Mac.

2- Clothing Line

There was a time when Apple launched a clothing line. In the year 1986 the company had a huge range of sweatshirts, printed t-shirts, caps, clothing, among other things.

Manzana (Unsplash)

In addition to clothing, the brand was quite successful with accessories such as belts and bags. Apple currently only sells clothing through its Apple Park store.

1- Apple Pippin

This console could not be missing from the list of strange Apple products. Poppin was released in 1996, designing its gaming platform based on the operating system of your Macintosh.

The equipment was only sold until 1997, but despite the fact that it was for a very short time, the company managed to sell 42,000 units.