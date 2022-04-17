4 things to keep in mind

Related news

The mid-range has been offering good arguments for years to get into your pocket, and this 2022 the level is quite high with devices like the Redmi Note 11. However, there are some aspects that you should consider non-negotiable if you want to buy a mid-range mobile during this year, and these will help not only to make the mobile more durable, but also to offer you better performance.

AMOLED screen of at least 90 Hz

Over time, AMOLED screens and panels with a frequency rate greater than 60 Hz have become considerably democratized, and it is about features that triumphs in some mobiles of this segment that integrate them.

AMOLED technology is capable of reproducing colors that are somewhat more vivid and saturated than IPS screens, in addition to having the advantage that the pixels in question are turned off to display black. achieving a pure black color in addition to certain energy savings.

On the other hand, the fact that it has a 90 Hz screen makes it the movements of the interface and the compatible games are seen in a more fluid way, enjoying a higher number of frames per second.

5G connectivity

Compatibility with 5G connectivity maybe it’s not one of your biggest worries when buying a mid-range mobile, but the truth is that if you live in a busy city, the arrival of this connectivity is only a matter of time, so it does not hurt to have a mobile that is compatible with this .

Both Qualcomm and MediaTek They have launched a large number of processors with 5G connectivity by now, so looking for one of these phones is no longer looking for a needle in a haystack: there are plenty of options.

Thanks to 5G connectivity your mobile can be more long-lived, since in the future you will have a rate that offers the possibility of a connection that exceeds the speed of 4G and that can offer a large number of possibilities for both your mobile and other devices with the Internet of things.

8 GB of RAM and 4,500 mAh battery

With each passing year, the hardware of smartphones evolves to a greater or lesser extent, but it is undeniable that every year there is a slight improvement in the components of mobiles, especially in some such as RAM or battery, two components that you should pay attention to.

Starting with the battery, it is one of the aspects in which no person wants their mobile to falter, and it must be recognized that manufacturers have made in recent years a commendable work to give your devices greater autonomy. For this reason, and taking into account the good alternatives on the market in this regard, this year you should not abort for any mobile that has less than 4,500 mAh.

RAM memory is also another section of the hardware that improves progressively, increasing in number year after year. Right now, if you want to enjoy decent performance, it is recommended to start from 8 GB, although if you are not going to play a lot, perhaps 6 GB is enough.

128GB of memory

Finally, we must make it very clear that choosing a 64 GB terminal is currently not a good option. Only a couple of applications like Facebook and WhatsApp, in addition to the photos we take, can collapse the terminal.

The ideal is to opt for at least 128 GB, and if possible 256 GB, although for this the budget may have to go up too much.

