4 things you didn’t know about Steven Spielberg’s movie

Save Private Ryan is the genre film war, dramatic, action, historical directed by Steven Spielberg. If you enjoyed this movie, or are about to see it for the first time, in this article you will find some curiosities that maybe you didn’t know about the title.

Released in theaters in 1999, Save Private Ryan (original title Saving Private Ryan) is the film that sees Captain Miller on a mission to find Private Ryan, the only survivor following the landing in Normandy.

4 facts about Saving Private Ryan

There are really numerous curiosities regarding the well-known film Save Private Ryan, but below we have decided to select them four, so as to help you get to know the most interesting.

He has won numerous awards

The first curiosity that maybe you didn’t know about Save Private Ryan is that between 1998 and 1999 he took home a multitude of nomination And awards. Among these we remember five Academy Awards (Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound and Best Sound Editing), two Golden Globes (Best Drama Film and Best Director) e a Silver Ribbon (Director of Best Foreign Film to Steven Spielberg).

It is inspired by a true story

Among the most interesting curiosities about Save Private Ryan there is undoubtedly the one concerning his birth. The story brought to the big screen by this critically acclaimed film, in fact, is inspired by one true story: that of Niland Brothers. The latter were four brothers who served in World War II. Two of them managed to survive, but at first a third brother was also believed dead.

He sees many well-known faces in the cast

A multitude of elements contributed to the great success of this film: from the direction to the story, through to the soundtrack. Among these elements we also find the incredible cast consisting of numerous well-known faces, including: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Nathan Fillion And Bryan Cranston.

It was a huge cinematic success

Finally, the last curiosity you may not have known about Save Private Ryan is that the film was an incredible cinematic success. On its release, in fact, the film took home a worldwide collection of $ 481,840,909, ranking second in the most viewed films of the year, immediately after Armageddon – Final Judgment, directed by Michael Bay.

Rescue Private Ryan on TV and Streaming

If you would like to see Save Private Ryan, you have to know that the movie airs on Iris in the early evening from Wednesday 19 January 2022 at About 9.15pm.

you can see Save Private Ryan also streaming on Netflix.

