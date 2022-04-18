4 things you should not do on LinkedIn in order to get sales

Share

LinkedIn is the social network for the workplace, but it is not a jungle where you can sell in any way.

LinkedIn is emerging as an ideal space for those who wish to broaden their work horizons. From recent graduates looking for their first opportunity to professionals who want a change of scenery. Self-employed workers and SMEs, as well as large corporations, also use this showcase to promote their sales, although there are times when we come across aggressive techniques that cause a bad impact. Have you ever suffered its consequences? These are the 4 things you should not do to sell more on LinkedIn.

Private security vs installing a smart webcam: what do you gain and what do you lose

4 things you should not do on LinkedIn to sell

Causing a positive impact on LinkedIn is fundamental, in fact, it is one of the most powerful tools to find clients. Although the line between what is intended and what could be done wrong is very thin and easy to break.

sell what you are not

Under the jungle of LinkedIn we can find all kinds of profiles. And not everything you find is what is advertised. Unfortunately, on LinkedIn it is very common to find very inflated profiles that, with a lot of verbiage, give a different image of who you are. For example, under headings such as “expert in…” or “Content creator specialist” we usually find people who do not have the necessary experience or whose profiles are directly not credible. If you use LinkedIn to find clients, it is always desirable to take a look at our profile. how we are seen is what can make the difference between being an attractive profile to another that directly causes rejection. Unfortunately, profiles that are of this type are often directly discarded by customers. Especially if you are young and you are already the «CEO» of anything.

falsify your resume

Directly related to the previous one. Not only is a pompous profile made with many pretensions, but the curriculum is falsified. Non-existent experience is provided. It is also very common and easy to see. Especially when contact you to offer their services, as we will see later. Authentic profiles that only seek clients in a calm manner communicate in a different way, without trying to overwhelm.

The problem when it comes to falsifying a resume is that the information that is not true can be easily corroborated. LinkedIn is a network of contacts and it is quite easy to be able to verify the information we see about someone. Therefore, looking bad and being directly sent to work hell is very simple. It is much better to have a realistic, simple and aspirational resume, than something that has no semblance of reality. Lies play against us and are discovered sooner rather than later.

enter without knocking

Have you received a request to be a contact from someone on LinkedIn? That is not problematic at all, it is when you almost without showing up offer a service, sell a course or give advice that will solve any type of need. Speaking in a private capacity, I remember a case of a profile that contacted me to request that I intercede for him so that something related to his activity, novelist, be published in a media outlet in which I had contacts. As I made him see that I did not have the power to do what he was asking of me, he began to offer me health insurance, an activity that he combined with that of soap operas. Can there be anything that causes more rejection than this? Don’t think of LinkedIn as a flea market, it’s not. It is about, and I will not tire of saying it, of a network of contacts. But that it is is not a fertile field for the commercial battle.

To be aggressive

This is very related to the one above. It corresponds to the profile of people who, in addition to entering without knocking, do not stop bothering by offering a series of solutions that will make our lives easier. Can you really imagine acting like this? If the previous epigraph is the same as the «door to door», in this the fact of provide aggressive, unsolicited advertising that is ultimately very annoying. It has a very negative effect.

We must think that, if we want to offer our services on LinkedIn or attract clients, we must have an attractive profile and generate content that reaches people. Obviously it is something that takes time and effort and that, in general, does not provide immediate results.. But this does not mean that you have to stop trying and continue with the effort.

How to turn your mobile into a barcode reader

Creating a brand image, in which our content is frequent, credible, well written and attractive, is the first step to finding clients. Or at least, to sow the field so that it can be carried out. Everything else is taking shortcuts that have the opposite effect. Even if we are really heavy, we will not only find ourselves blocked, but someone will take revenge and report our profile, either to the platform or publicly. We would have the publicity that least interests us and we would be exposed to everyone with a negative impact.

LinkedIn takes time, it is not a simple network. For this reason, all the work that is carried out to find clients and offer our services must be based on respect, going little by little and never trying to get in where we have not been called. If you’re having trouble creating content, there are hundreds of creators who can do it for you. An investment that could have a return. If you want to move through social networks and don’t have time, you can also find someone who does it, who reviews your website and gives it a facelift. Never try to, by our own means, and overpowering, go the shortest way. We are going to meet a wall. Finally, don’t forget that LinkedIn isn’t the only place to find work. There are a good handful of apps that can help us achieve this.

Related topics: Pro

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!