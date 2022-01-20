4 thousand are missing. Blame also for the violence- Corriere.it

from Stefano Agresti

The professionals are sent to referee the games of the kids who otherwise would have to skip. Trentalange: Parents tell us “since my best son has refereed, but on Sundays we are afraid”. The solution is the double membership

September 2021, Cus Torino against Resistenza Granata, Third category championship: the first – or the last – level of Italian football, there is nothing underneath. Referee: Marco Serra. He, the man of San Siro, of the hasty whistle, of Milan defeated by Spezia (also) for a goal unjustly denied. Four months ago he was on a pitch in Turin and the star of the match was he, not Ibra, so much so that in the end the players stopped him: sorry, can you take a selfie with us?

The Hague, the Italian Referees Association, had sent Serra and another twenty of his colleagues back to direct matches in the suburbs that weekend. There are two reasons. First, send a message: there is the utmost respect even for the minor leagues. Second, fill a gap: if the whistle professionals had not moved, those games of amateurs and children would not have been played. Why? Because there were no more referees. Finished. Reset.

In five years, four thousand referees have disappeared. In 2016 there were 33,000, at the beginning of this season there are 29,000 left. Crisis of vocation, they call it. Is it Covid’s fault? Also, of course. And reimbursements: low, almost ridiculous, on average 30 euros per game all inclusive.

But this is not the only problem. Blame the blows, the violence, the fear. Parents come to the sections and tell us: since my son referees calmer, more thoughtful at school, more orderly at home. And among you he has found new friends. For we cannot send him to the fields and live every Sunday with the terror of being called to the emergency room. Alfredo Trentalange, President of The Hague for less than a year – since he managed to put an end to the interminable (and discussed) over ten-year reign of Nicchi – he tells a reality that many do not realize, or pretend not to notice, but which risks putting in serious difficulty the whole movement. Because to play football, at all levels, referees are indispensable, a bit like the ball. And if they aren’t there, don’t play.

The numbers of violence suffered by the referees are impressive again this season, although fortunately there is a decline compared to the recent past. By December, the episodes had already been 85; in 4 of these situations, the victim was a woman. There were 25 serious acts, which resulted in 126 days of prognosis prescribed by the emergency rooms scattered throughout Italy. Yes, because violence knows no borders: 12 episodes in Campania, 10 in Piedmont, 9 in Tuscany, 8 in Lazio, 7 in Lombardy and Umbria. And it can come at you from anywhere: footballers (47), managers (29), even strangers (9), and among the latter are the parents.

Vocation crisis: how to fight it? From this season a new path is being experimented, at least for our football (not for the English one or for basketball, which they have already traveled for some time and successfully): double membership. In practice, a boy who plays football, aged 14 to 17, can also referee. In this way, first of all, the possibility of finding match officials is widened: if a teenager has to choose between playing and refereeing, he is almost sure that he is betting on the first possibility; if he can do both, he is tempted by the whistle. There is also a cultural, educational issue. The referee is still seen as a different one, like the black man. But when a young footballer enters the locker room and tells about the different experience he is having, he brings his teammates closer to the boy who will direct their game the following Sunday. And then it can explain the regulation because – let’s face it – hardly anyone has ever read it, adds Trentalange. The impact of the double membership is interesting, not yet significant on the numerical level: A dozen young people took advantage of this opportunity, among them a couple of women, and all are satisfied. The next step would be to encourage the clubs to register football players-referees: it happens in England.

A sentence by Ibrahimovic remained in Trentalange’s mind. He said that in the past he took the field against twelve enemies: the opponents and the referee. And who has now changed his mind. Serra noticed it, even consoled by Zlatan after the fatal mistake in Milan-Spezia. We must humanize the figure of the referee, because we are not all presumptuous and arrogant as they portray us. Even if we are not infallible.