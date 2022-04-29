4 times a week: The curious sexuality clause that Jennifer Lopez put in the marriage agreement with Ben Affleck

The most famous couple in the world these days is the one everyone calls Bennifer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The romantic duo is these days willing to contradict the phrase that indicates that “second parts were never good” after they got engaged again after almost 20 years of having canceled their wedding days before it took place in the middle of rumors and speculation.

After all that time, both JLo and Affleck have some marriages and children from previous relationships, but after deciding to give themselves another chance at love, they resumed their relationship in 2021 and this year they already announced their engagement, with the actress and singer even. showing the world her new engagement ring.

Talking about a version 2.0 of Bennifer cannot fail to include scandalous topics, as is the case of the prenuptial agreement that López has asked Affleck, which includes some more than curious demands that have been seen in recent times.

The curious sexual request of JLo to Ben Affleck

One of the requests that López makes to her fiancé and that draws the attention of the tabloids is of a sexual nature, which can be not only peculiar, but exaggerated, while for others it is nothing more than part of all relationships in the world.

Apparently, JLo is asking Affleck to have a minimum of four sexual relations per week as part of the clauses that he will have to sign for them to marry.

What are Lopez and Affleck fans saying about their prenuptial agreement?

The reactions to López’s unexpected (or not) request to Affleck have not been slow to appear on social networks, where while some users think that the request is a bit exaggerated, others think that it is not strange at all and so the couple it will be great. during their marriage, it is also the ideal way to keep the passion alive between the actors.