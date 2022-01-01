4 tips for getting kids to eat more vegetables

The more children grow, the more difficult it becomes to introduce vegetables into their diet: you want the shape, the smell or the color, but they seem to be unable to tolerate any vegetables anymore. Doctor Arianna Rossoni gives us some tips to keep our little one’s diet healthy and balanced!

After about the first two years of age, you will notice that the little ones begin to face a period of growth defined as “Food neophobia”: a phase that sees children particularly selective towards food, which they do not even want to taste for various reasons. And on the podium of refused foods there are certainly the vegetables: Many parents try every way to get them to eat more vegetables, even using absolutely counterproductive “blackmail” strategies. How then, to make the meals of the little ones complete? We talked about it with the doctor Arianna Rossi, that leaves us some behavioral tips to address children’s food selectivity.

Your browser cannot view this video

The dietitian’s advice

Arianna Rossoni is one Doctor of Dietetics with a Masters in Community Nutrition and Food Education; currently, it is one freelance dietician, as well as professor at the Salernitana Nutrition School. At the same time, he deals with the Women’s Balance online project; this platform, of which Rossoni is also the creator and founder, is a reality that is dedicated to psycho-physical health of women, starting with their diet.

1. Maintain a neutral attitude towards food

During the meal try to have a neutral attitude : if you are anxious or nervous, the baby will feel it, and his refusal to eat will be more pronounced.

: if you are anxious or nervous, the baby will feel it, and his refusal to eat will be more pronounced. Neutrality also in proposing vegetable dishes that you know they might meet his rejection : do not insist, you would get the opposite result.

: do not insist, you would get the opposite result. Aim to get the message across that all food has equal value: vegetables are not a sacrifice, sweets are not a reward; they are all options of equal value (the fact that some are more popular does not mean that they are even more valuable!).

2. Stimulate curiosity



© Getty Images

Invite to taste without using the classic formula “taste, if you don’t like it, don’t eat it”: rather try to stimulate the child’s curiosity (and laughter!) . For example: “taste these spinach and tell me if they taste green!”, “Do you think this pumpkin is salty enough?”. These questions they stimulate interaction, and focus on different aspects than the purely gustatory one, giving three-dimensionality to the experience of food.

. For example: “taste these spinach and tell me if they taste green!”, “Do you think this pumpkin is salty enough?”. These questions Provide as much information as you can about the vegetables , both during the meal and at other times of the day (without having to accompany this information with a “maybe you could taste it!”: just give information, to increase knowledge of food , nothing more). Where is it grown? Does it grow underground or on the tree? In which store is it purchased? Are there traditional dishes that include this ingredient, perhaps in other parts of the world?

, both during the meal and at other times of the day (without having to accompany this information with a “maybe you could taste it!”: just give information, , nothing more). Where is it grown? Does it grow underground or on the tree? In which store is it purchased? Are there traditional dishes that include this ingredient, perhaps in other parts of the world? Help yourself with the books: usually vegetables are the protagonists of big faces and versacci in cartoons, but that’s not always the case! There are beautiful children’s books of familiarization with vegetables, try to inquire and ask in children’s bookstores.

3. Play with the aesthetics of the dishes

Try the picnic mode : put on the table 3-4 containers of different shapes, each with a different vegetable (a mini plum cake mold with cherry tomatoes, a small glass with carrot sticks, a coffee cup with pumpkin cream…).

: put on the table 3-4 containers of different shapes, each with a different vegetable (a mini plum cake mold with cherry tomatoes, a small glass with carrot sticks, a coffee cup with pumpkin cream…). Vary the consistency some vegetables: if you don’t like broccoli, try blending them to make a cream or pesto (with the addition of dried fruit and extra virgin olive oil); try cooking them in the oven, or sautéed, or steamed.

some vegetables: if you don’t like broccoli, try blending them to make a cream or pesto (with the addition of dried fruit and extra virgin olive oil); try cooking them in the oven, or sautéed, or steamed. Bet on color : Brownish and bland dishes such as minestrone and cooked vegetables are not particularly inviting. Play to light up the color! For example, adding a few teaspoons of white cottage cheese to the surface of the brown soup invites the child to mix, and it is aesthetically pleasing (if it is not ricotta it can be pumpkin or carrot cream, fuchsia beetroot gnocchi, bright green pesto of freshly blanched rocket …).

: Brownish and bland dishes such as minestrone and cooked vegetables are not particularly inviting. Play to light up the color! For example, adding a few teaspoons of white cottage cheese to the surface of the brown soup invites the child to mix, and it is (if it is not ricotta it can be pumpkin or carrot cream, fuchsia beetroot gnocchi, bright green pesto of freshly blanched rocket …). It is not necessary to think of vegetables only as a side dish: vegetables can also be offered as filled with fresh pasta (for example pumpkin tortelloni), such as spatzle, as pesto, as cream to fill a flatbread, as an ingredient in a omelette, as part of a ragù; the important thing is that the child is not deceived: the vegetable must not be ‘hidden’ so he eats it without knowing it (sooner or later he would discover that there are vegetables, and

this would lead him to trust even less than what he has on his plate!). Inform him that vegetables are among the ingredients, but with a neutral attitude: “These gnocchi are made with flour, mashed potatoes, salt, water and a little spinach” is different than saying “look at these gnocchi there are spinach, but they are good, try them!”.

NEWS

LETTER advice, news, curiosities and much more!

4. Involve the child in the kitchen

The first way to fraternize with food is manipulate it; depending on the age of your child give him small tasks: cut a cooked carrot (there are knives with a vertical handle and a zig-zag blade made especially for the little ones), peel a potato, mix the cream, operate the vegetable chopper …