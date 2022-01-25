4 unmissable miniseries available on Sky ~ Daily Periodical Show

Distributor of HBO products in Italy, Sky for years it has been establishing itself for the very high quality of the TV series that it broadcasts from month to month. In particular in the last year, with the arrival of HBO Max in the USA, Sky constantly distributes most of the original serial products arriving on the platform. From Euphoriapassing through Mare of Easttown until the very recent And Just Like That by now it offers products of ever higher quality through award-winning series that are always highly appreciated by global critics.

A type of format that is becoming increasingly popular in the serial world is certainly that of miniseries. Products usually composed of a single season (maximum 2) that tell stories capable of placing themselves in the middle between cinematography and seriality. The quality and the writing, more and more similar to those of a film, are combined with a “serial” format capable of deepening more and more psychology and characterization of the various characters.

Today we tell you the 4 best miniseries that you can find on demand on Sky.

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet returns to the world of TV series as the undisputed protagonist, collecting all the prizes and awards available. Many define the interpretation of her in the series Mare of Easttown as one of the best of her career. The actress plays the role of Mare, a detective from a small county with a family and a troubled past behind her. In a typical day of work, the woman is faced with a particularly complex case: a violent murder of a teenager in the place. A miniseries with a mystery and dramatic atmosphere, amidst complex family situations and old cases that continue to haunt the protagonist. The series becomes the drawing of a woman in decay, destroyed by her own work and eaten by her demons. To flank a magnificent Kate Winslet (awarded with Emmy and Golden Globe) a very good Evan Peters (Emmy winner) as Mare’s young colleague.

Scenes from a wedding

A seemingly happy family. Jonathan and Mira have been married for 10 years and have a daughter. A traumatic event and a betrayal will cause a real chain reaction that will lead to the destruction of a marriage and the almost violent story of a sick and codependent relationship. Remake of the famous 1973 TV series by Ingmar Bergman, each episode reveals a different problem that afflicts the two protagonists. Insecurities, inferiority complexes and violence are put on the table to tell a totally wrong marriage. Oscar Isaac And Jessica Chastain they are masterful at telling with raw realism about something that never worked and a relationship based simply on being content. Two totally different characters who tell different facets of the human soul. Directed by Hagai Levi he pays homage to his original version, while recounting modern relationships.

Landscapers – an almost perfect crime

Olivia Colman And David Thewlis are the protagonists of Landscapers – an almost perfect crime, brand new series available on Sky and Now. The story originates from a very strange and very disturbing news event that really happened: the story of the Wycherleys found buried in the garden of a cottage in Nottinghamshire fifteen years after their apparent murder. English production series intertwines reality and fantasy through the sometimes true, sometimes invented story of the couple. Apparently the two are guilty of some heinous crime related to money or family disagreements. A series that, also through the protagonist’s great passion for cinema, has many references to the seventh art in a continuous homage both aesthetic and strictly content. A constant journey between reality and fantasy.

And Just Like That

After years of waiting, the sequel to the famous series Sex and The City has finally arrived. And Just Like That (at the moment) looks like a miniseries capable of following the life of the protagonists after over 20 years. Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte have to deal with their fifty-year-old lives between marriages in crisis, children now grown up and midlife crisis. At the center of the story we always find their life in New York between modernity, the years that pass and the consequences of the virus that now seems to be a rather distant reality. The series, despite the lack of Samatha, will surely drive the most loyal fans of the series that inevitably marked mass culture crazy.

Sky TV series: where to see them?

All the series mentioned are currently available on Sky and on Sky Box Sets.