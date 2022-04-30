4 very emotional phrases from Me before you

Romantic comedies can become quite an underrated genre. However, they have stories just as valid and emotional as any other type of film. This is how events of the stature of Me before youthe film starring Emilia Clarke Y Sam Claflin which features a young woman who must care for a banker who was paralyzed in an accident. In this sense, she arrives willing to show him that life is worthwhile, until they strengthen her bond as they would never have imagined. Review in Spoiler the most emotional phrases of the feature film!

+ The most emotional phrases of Me Before You

– Best phrases of Louisa Clark

Interpreted by Emilia Clarkethe protagonist of this story is Louisa “Lou” Clark. This young woman goes from one job to another in order to help support her family. Her cheerful spirit and positive attitude are put to the test when she is hired to babysit Will. While he chooses to be a bit more pessimistic, she gives endless emotional phrases throughout the film released in 2016 that can be enjoyed in streaming through Prime Video either Movistar Play.

In this sense, some of the unforgettable quotes that his character pronounced show how he is willing to live each day. “Who do others think they are to decide how our lives should be?”, he asks himself in one of the scenes. Likewise, he mentions a phrase that he leaves resonating and invites the viewers to reflect: “Keep going. Don’t settle. just live”. Far from giving you spoilers, we invite you to review the film to find out if they finally get it.

– Best phrases of William Traynor

William “Will” Traynor was played by Sam Claflinthe British actor who stood out in roles such as The Hunger Games, Snow White and the Huntsman and the success of Netflix, Enola Holmes. Apart from fantasy or mystery stories, this time he gave life to a young and wealthy banker who two years ago was paralyzed by an accident. It is in this way that his perspective has become totally cynical.

Lou’s arrival in his life could change everything and give him a new look at his future that, until now, seemed uncertain. That is why he cannot help but fall in love and release a tender phrase: “I know that this is not a conventional love story and that there are all kinds of reasons why I shouldn’t even be telling you this. But I love you”. On another occasion, she shows that she understands Lou’s presence in her path: “We only have one life and we have the obligation to live it to the fullest”.