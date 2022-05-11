4 Very Good Movies To Watch Before They Drop Netflix Next Weekend

More than 50 movies will disappear from the Netflix catalog this coming weekend. There are several cases that we have already highlighted individually as one of the best works by James Cameron, a controversial feature film by Quentin Tarantino, a great action saga of the 21st century or a stimulating and atypical western, but there are many more titles that deserve the worth recovering before it’s too late.

Next I propose four great movies that next week you will no longer be able to see on Netflix. In addition, I have chosen to leave out any of the titles that we previously informed you about and include at least one other alternative to each of the chosen ones, with which you will actually find eight. It will not be for lack of variety.

Before getting into the matter, I remind you that we also have a selection of underrated movies to watch on platforms, another of erotic movies that are worth recovering in streaming, another of amazing movies set in space, one of very funny feature films and, of course, is, the one of the best Netflix movies so far in 2022. Without further ado, let’s focus on the imminent withdrawals from Netflix:

‘Love Actually’





Direction: RichardCurtis. Distribution: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rodrigo Santoro, Rowan Atkinson

One of the best romantic comedies of modern cinema already become a Christmas classic. A small miracle that makes use of the resource of the crossed stories without there being any that tarnishes. With an impressive cast and the audacity of not having to give a happy ending to all of them. On May 15, it leaves Netflix.

Review of ‘Love Actually’

Because of the connection with Richard Curtis I propose to you ‘Notting Hill’, the mythical film of the 90s with Julia Roberts Y Hugh grant. It leaves Netflix the same day as ‘Love Actually’.

‘Step By You’ (‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’)





Direction: Nicholas Stoller. Distribution: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Bill Hader, Kala Alexander, Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, William Baldwin, Carla Gallo, Liz Cackowski, Maria Thayer, Taylor Wily

Countless comedies have come from the Apatow factory, some directed by him, others with his participation in the script and others in which he was limited to acting as a producer. The one that concerns us now belongs to the last group and is a very successful reflection on heartbreak in which the work of Jason Segel, screenwriter and protagonist. May 15 is her last day on Netflix.

Review of ‘Paso de ti’

The other option that I propose is ‘If it were easy’, one of the most inspired works by Judd Apatow that has always given me the feeling of not being as valued as it deserves. Until the 15th it is available on Netflix.

‘REC’

Direction: Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza. Distribution: Manuela Velasco, Ferrán Terraza, Jorge Serrano, Pablo Rosso, David Vert, Vicente Gil, Martha Carbonell, Carlos Vicente, María Teresa Ortega, Manuel Bronchud, Carlos Lasarte, Javier Botet

One of the most important zombie movies of the 21st century so far was made in Spain. For this, traditional elements were used, an approach typical of a television program and a wonderful script that gradually feeds the tension until it reaches its great outcome. All this seasoned with a great work behind the cameras of Balagueró and Plaza, without forgetting an inspired Manuela Velasco in front of the cast. The 14th disappears from Netflix, and so do all of its sequels – especially note the exciting turn to comedy in the remarkable third installment.

‘Rec’ review

As an alternative I propose ‘While you sleep’, a twisted thriller directed by Jaume Balaguero with a huge louis tosar. You only have until the 14th to watch it on Netflix.

‘A Very Dangerous Romance’ (‘Out of Sight’)





Direction: Steven Soderbergh. Distribution: George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle, Dennis Farina, Albert Brooks, Michael Keaton, Catherine Keener, Isaiah Washington, Steve Zahn, Nancy Allen, Luis Guzmán, Samuel L. Jackson

An elegant, precise and entertaining thriller. Direct precedent of the much more popular ‘Ocean’s 11’, here you will find a film with style, both in Soderbergh’s agile staging and in the tremendous chemistry between Clooney and Lopez. It also has a stimulating gallery of secondary characters, with the curiosity that Keaton plays the same character that he already played in ‘Jackie Brown’. On the 15th he leaves Netflix.