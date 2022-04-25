4 ways to know that your Xiaomi mobile is no longer enough: when should you change it?

Share

To know if you have to retire your Xiaomi, you should look at 4 main aspects: the battery, the screen, the storage and the software updates.

As you already know, smartphones have a shorter life cycle than the old analog terminals, above all because manufacturers are interested in change your mobile every two years and thus sell you their new models.

One of the brands that sells the most phones in the world is Xiaomi and since I’m sure many of you have a terminal from the Chinese giant, we found it interesting to reveal it to you the 4 key points that you must take into account to know when it is your turn to change it and a few tips to get the smartphones of the Chinese firm last you longer.

Battery

One of the components of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that degrades the most is its battery and when you notice that you have to charge the mobile several times a day you will know that this is in the last. But, if you don’t want to or can’t change your smartphone, a good solution is to go to a technical service and change the battery for a new one, since this way you will extend the life of your terminal in a couple of years.

Anyway, for prevent the battery of your Xiaomi mobile from degrading prematurely We recommend that you follow these simple tips:

Do not use the smartphone while it is charging as this will negatively affect battery life because you are causing the device to consume and recharge power at the same time.

as this will negatively affect battery life because you are causing the device to consume and recharge power at the same time. Always keep your terminal between 20 and 80% chargedbecause it is proven that not charging the mobile at 100% will make the battery last much longer.

Screen

Another of the elements that show you that your Xiaomi mobile does not give for more is its screen and when problems begin to appear such as ghosting, burn-in, or dimmed brightness You will have no choice but to change the screen or choose to purchase a new terminal.

To prevent your Xiaomi screen from suffering from these problems, the only thing you can do is prevent the smartphone from overheating.

Storage

Another of the factors that you should look at to evaluate if you have to retire your Xiaomi mobile is its storage performance, since if the internal memory chip of your mobile is very degraded you will not be able to perform any action with it such as copy or paste files or documents but only open them.

But don’t worry, because the storage chips of the latest Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO have very high write limits and they can continue to fulfill their function during 5 years.

Software updates

Finally, the last key point that you must take into account to know when it is time to retire your Xiaomi terminal is its software, since, if your mobile is no longer supported by the Chinese brand, the applications that you use regularly, such as WhatsApp, will go away. becoming outdated by not receiving updates and there will come a point where you can no longer use them. Also, by stopping receiving security updates, your smartphone will not be sufficiently protected against external attacks.

To avoid having to change your mobile when this happens to you, you have the option of install a custom ROM to your terminalsince this will be based on a higher version of Android and will have a fairly recent security patch. This will allow you to extend the useful life of your Xiaomi in at least a couple more years.

