4 with explosive trials to watch on streaming platforms

Related news

Last Wednesday the verdict of the mediatic case that faced Johnny Depp with Amber Heardan explosive exchange of accusations that has resulted in the victory of the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean.

For fans of judicial stories in the cinema, this weekend we recommend four films of the genre that will have you glued to the screen without being able to blink so as not to miss any detail. You can see them on Netflix, Movistar Plus +, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

If you prefer to visit the movie theater, here you can find the best releases on the billboard. If instead you opt for the sofa in your house, here we leave you the recommendations of series to marathon.

‘Marriage Story’ (Netflix)

Frame of ‘Story of a marriage’.



what is it about

Charlie, a New York theater director, and his actress wife, Nicole, struggle to overcome a divorce process that takes them to extremes both personally and creatively.

why you should see it

Noah Baumbach was inspired by the dissolution of his marriage to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh to create an unforgettable family drama that brings to light all the embarrassments of the divorce industry in the United States, a savage process destined to bring out the worst in human beings. and to destroy any hint of love that may remain between the members of a couple who want to separate their paths without traumatizing, if possible, their son.

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannson have never been better than in this x-ray of the end of a love in which there is room for both the most beautiful moments and the most traumatic. Focusing on the judicial aspect of the Kramer vs. Kramer of this generation, we can’t help but talk about Laura Dern’s Oscar-winning performance as the ruthless lawyer for a woman who has never felt valued and one of the last great screen appearances of the recently deceased Ray Liotta.

‘Some good men’ (Movistar +)

Tom Cruise in ‘A Few Good Men’.



what is it about

Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee is a promising young Navy lawyer who has an excellent reputation. His superiors entrust him with the defense of two marines accused of murder. At first sight, the case does not seem complicated. But when he has to deal with Colonel Nathan R. Jessup, Commander in Chief of the Guantánamo base, new clues will come to light that will make the case take on unexpected dimensions.

why you should see it

Aaron Sorkin has plenty of experience in the judicial genre thanks to his Oscar-winning screenplay for The social networkthe film adaptation of the shocking story behind the The trial of the Chicago 7 (his second film as director) or his celebrated new version of the classic Kill a Mockingbird for the Broadway stage. The first script produced by the legendary screenwriter was an adaptation of the electric play that he himself had written years before letting himself be seduced by the siren songs of Hollywood.

who has seen some good men You will never be able to forget the duel of the titans between Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, two stars of a Hollywood on the verge of extinction who here squeeze every last breath of a dialectical crossroads that left phrases for the history of cinema such as “Did you order code red? ?” or “You can’t take the truth!” Rob Reiner’s film, released thirty years ago now, is one of the pinnacles of the genre and a timeless classic.

‘B’ (Filming, HBO Max and Prime Video)

Pedro Casablanc is Bárcenas in ‘B’.



what is it about

On July 15, 2013, the former treasurer of the Popular Party, Luis Bárcenas, is transferred from prison to testify at the National High Court. Until this day, he had denied any relationship with the so-called “Bárcenas papers”, but after 18 days in prison he has decided to change his statement.

why you should see it

Unlike what happens on the other side of the Atlantic, in Spain there has never been a tradition of making judicial films. It is also not common to see movies based on real events because of much stricter legislation that makes it difficult for directors and screenwriters to be inspired by people or scandals that exist in reality without fear of receiving lawsuits that can even paralyze the premiere of their films. Projects. David Illundian overcame both barriers in exemplary fashion in B.one of the most atypical films of recent Spanish cinema.

The director pulled the summary to portray, without fuss but without looking the other way, what happened in the court where Luis Bárcenas spoke for the first time in court. An extraordinary Pedro Casablanc disappears to transform directly into a disgraced political figure who is still making waves years after his imprisonment. His dialectical mourning partner, Manolo Solo, is not far behind with one of those performances that have made him one of the great heirs to the tradition of high-end sidekicks in Spanish cinema. A rarity of our cinema that does not deserve to be forgotten.

‘Time to Kill’ (Prime Video)

‘A time to kill’ is an adaptation of John Grisham.



what is it about

In a quiet Mississippi town, two drunken youths savagely rape a ten-year-old black girl. The white majority of the city is horrified by such a heinous crime. Carl Lee, the girl’s father, decides to take justice into his own hands and kills his daughter’s rapists. As tension builds and the burning crosses of the Ku Klux Klan reappear on the streets, Jake Brigance, a young white lawyer, will do anything he can to save both Carl Lee’s life and his own.

why you should see it

No one has brought as much joy to fans of this genre as John Grisham, a writer who took advantage of his previous experience in the world of law to chain one best-seller after another until the film industry knocked on his door. Between 1993 and 2003, up to eight of his books featuring trials and/or lawyers were adapted: The Cover, The Pelican Brief, The Client, Time to Kill, Sealed Chamber, Self Defense, Conflict of Interest Y The judge.

Seeing any of them (or riding a marathon, directly) is a perfect plan. We opted for Time to kill for Matthew McConaughey’s unforgettable closing argument in one of those characters Hollywood wrote for him in his youth in hopes of creating a new Paul Newman. The parade of stars like Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey shines a light on a story that dared to stick its finger in the mouth talking about racism in the southern states of the United States long before the outbreak of the Black Lives Matter movement . It’s not exactly Kill a Mockingbirdbut Joel Schumacher created here one of those dramas with stars and aimed at an adult audience that is becoming more and more scarce.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you