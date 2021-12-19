4 × 50 and 4 × 200 sl in the Final! Absurd disqualification for Arianna Castiglioni – OA Sport

Fourth day of competitions and heats in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, home to the 2021 Short Course Swimming World Championships. In the 25-meter swimming pool, she will host many interesting races that are worth telling.

Ready, go and Italy at a great level in the men’s 4 × 50 freestyle. Leonardo Deplano (21.49), Alessandro Miressi (21.12), Manuel Frigo (21.39) and Lorenzo Zazzeri (20.95) have signed the best match of the heats of 1: 24.95, like Russia, applying for a leading role in the Italian afternoon Final. Azzurri who will have to beware of the Russians, as well as the United States (third time in 1: 25.61), since these teams could have insertions such as to be able to take a step forward.

Eighth time of the women’s 50 back heats for Silvia Scalia who in 26.50 tried to express a good level in a test in which the Canadian Margaret MacNeil (25.98) was the only one to break the 26 ″ barrier. He did not start in this specialty Elena Di Liddo. We will therefore find Scalia in the semifinals.

After yesterday’s world title in the 100 butterfly, back in the pool Matteo Rivolta in the 50s and for the Lombard the sixth time of the heats arrived, finishing second in his heat behind the reigning European champion Szebasztián Szabó (22.42). A good performance for him who will try to swim a little more freely in the afternoon’s semifinals and to enter the Final. Same goes for Thomas Ceccon, 13th in 22.82 and not super bright. Heat who saw the Trinidadian Dylan Carter achieve the best time of 22.36 to precede the Dutch Nyls Korstanje (22.40) and Szabó.

Nothing to do for Simona Quadarella and Martina Rita Caramignoli who did not get the pass for the women’s 400 freestyle final. Distance too short for both, especially in a short course. This is how we can explain this comparison with Quadarella who in 4: 03.93 was unable to find the rhythm from the first strokes and the comeback in which it was produced in its heat was not enough to hit the target. . For the bronze medal of the 800sl here the tenth time of the overall, while for Caramignoli the 14th (4: 06.89). Both girls, it must be said, remained quite distant from their personal: 3: 59.75 for Simona and 4: 02.72 for Martina. The best chrono of the batteries, therefore, was from the Chinese Li Bingjie that, after the gold in the 800sl, has confirmed itself in good shape with today’s 4: 01.26 to precede the Russian Anastasiya Kirpichnikova (4: 01.35) and the canadesand Summer McIntosh (4: 01.82). Curious and not to be underestimated was the raid of the world champion of 100 and 200 sl in Abu Dhabi, Siobhán Haughey, who demonstrated with 4: 02.57 that he knows how to untangle himself even in this specialty.

The evolution of the 100 breaststroke women’s heats had incredible contours. Arianna Castiglioni had to deal with a new disqualified, after that of the 50 breaststroke, and the motivation would always seem to be ‘irregular kick‘. A real shame because with the time trial 1: 05.18 the blue would have easily had the pass for the semifinal. Disqualification which then also affected the Finnish Ida Hulkko, irony of fate in front of Castiglioni in battery (1: 05.01). We will see if the Italian team will move in this direction, even if the chances of changing things are very few. For the record, the other blue, Martina Carraro, broke the ticket for the penultimate act in 1: 05.61 (11th time) not becoming the protagonist of a very high profile performance. The best of the morning heats was the Swede Sophie Hansson (1: 04.50).

Closing with a smile for the Bel Paese with the qualification for the Final of 4 × 200 sl men. Alberto Razetti (1: 43.01), Filippo Megli (1: 43.44), Marco De Tullio (1: 45.06) and Matteo Lamberti (1: 45.01) obtained the time of 6: 56.52, which earned them the second place in the overall behind Russia (6: 54.83). A good performance by Razzetti at the opening of the fraction, while the rest of our local troops were a little subdued. It is hoped that the quartet will be able to increase its level in view of the afternoon’s final act.

Photo: LaPresse