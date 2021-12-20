4 × 50 mixed men, Razzetti and Cusinato in the final! Miressi and Di Liddo ok – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

8.30: Dominguez Ramos of the Dominican Republic wins the fifth battery with a time of 26 ″ 91. In the next Martinenghi

8.27: The representative of Antigua and Barbuda wins the third heat in 26 ″ 98

8.26: The judges are not denied and disqualify Spanoudakis

8.25: Hilal from Tanzania with 29 ″ 97 wins the second battery

8.22: The Greek Spanoudakis wins the first of seven heats of the 50 breaststroke with a time of 27 ″ 18 which could already be useful for the semifinal

8.19: These are the semifinalists of the 50 freestyle: Sjoestroem, Wasick, Weitzeil, Kromowidjojo, Kameneva, Barratt, Surkova, Curzan, Jensen, Coleman, Di Pietro, Gastaldello, Cheng, Busch, Osman, Wu

8.18: Silvia Di Pietro is in the semifinals, Costanza Cocconcelli is not. The blue is 17ma for 12 cents. Fourth place for Di Pietro with 24 ″ 15, the Swedish Sjoestroem wins with 23 ″ 31

8.16: Wasick wins in 23 “63, ahead of Kameneva in 23” 89 and Surkova. Cocconcelli is tenth, now Di Pietro

8.14: Fourth place for Costanza Cocconcelli in the first of the fast heats with a time of 24 ″ 56. The Dutch Kromowidjojo wins in 23 “86 ahead of the Australian Barratt in 24” 04 and the French Gastaldello

8.12: The Egyptian Osman wins the eighth heat with a time of 24 ″ 43. Now Costanza Cocconcelli at the start in the third last heat

8.10: Cypriot Antoniou wins the seventh heat with 24 ″ 67 which is also the best time so far

8.08: Farro from Aruba wins the sixth battery of the 50 freestyle women with 26 ″ 13

8.07: Persaud from Guyana wins the fifth battery in 26 ″ 86

8.05: The Palestinian Abu Shamaleh in 27 ″ 57 wins in the fourth battery of the 50 freestyle

8.02: The representative of Tajikistan Bordachyova wins the third battery in 28 ″ 71

8.00: Kuyaghbaatar from Mongolia wins the second battery of the 50 style with 27 ″ 11

7.58: The first of 11 heats of the 50 women’s style goes to the Bolivian Ribera in 26 ″ 00

7.56: These are the semifinalists of the men’s 100 freestyle: Liendo Edwards, Miressi, Grinev, Grousset, Held, Pan, Santos, Ramadan, McMillan, Apple, Gigler, Zaitsev, Pijnenburg, Kolesnikov, Zazzeri, Hwang. Outside Le Clos and Puts

7.55: Two Italians in the semifinal in the 100 freestyle. Victory for the Russian Grinev in 46 ″ 32, according to Held in 46 ″ 72

7.52: The French Grousset wins with 46 ″ 52, according to Apple in 47 ″ 05. All the others behind Zazzeri

7.50: The Canadian Liendo Edwards wins the third last heat in 46 ″ 26, second place for the blue Miressi in 46 ″ 30 and will have no problems for the qualification. Difficult to qualify for Zazzeri, only fifth in 47 ″ 27. He is already seventh when the last two batteries are missing

7.48: Excellent time of the Chinese Pan who wins the ninth heat with 46 ″ 92, best time so far. Now the fast heats with Miressi and Zazzeri immediately in the water in search of the semifinals

7.45: The representative of Aruba Schreuders wins the eighth heat with 47 “36 in front of the Croatian Miljenic in 47” 37

7.43: Uzbek Tarasenko wins the seventh heat in 48 ″ 45

7.41: Egypt continues to amaze. Ramadan, already a finalist in the 100 butterfly, wins the sixth battery in 46 ″ 98, time from the semifinals

7.39: Odlum-Smith of Santa Lucia wins fifth heat with 50 ″ 12 which is the best time so far

7.38: The Cayman representative wins the fourth heat in 51 ″ 16

7.35: The Benin representative Dansou wins the third battery in 53 ″ 06

7.32: The Jordanian Bedour wins the second battery in 50 ″ 44

7.30: The representative of Curacao Bernardina wins the first battery of the 100 style in 50 ″ 40

7.28: These are the 100 butterfly women’s semifinalists: Hansson, Curzan, Zhang, Huske, Pudar, Di Liuddo, Wattel, Chimrova, Ugolkova, Osman, Tomanik Diamante, Savard, Giele, MacNeil, Walshe, Bianchi. European champion of Glasgow Shkurdai eliminated

7.27: There are two blue in the final. The last battery goes to the Swedish Hansson in 56 ″ 04 ahead of Curzan and Wang. Bianchi in the semifinals with the last available time but with 17 hundredths of advantage over the first of the eliminated. Di Liddo sixth time

7.24: An excellent Elena Di Liddo who wins the second battery in 56 “95 in front of the Russian Chimrova and the Swiss Ugolkova

7.22. Fourth place for Ilaria Bianchi with a time of 57 ″ 40. The American Huske wins in 56 ″ 59 ahead of the Egyptian Osman and the Brazilian Tomanik Diamante. Now Elena Di Liddo

7.19: The Paraguayan Alonso wins the second battery in 59 “68. There is Ilaria Bianchi in the third battery

7.17: Cambodian Minnich wins the first battery of the 100 butterfly women with 1’08 ″ 68

7.13: These are the finalists of the 400 mixed men: Seto, Foster, Borodin, Hollo, Smith, Razzetti, Ben Shitrit, Almeida

7.12. Alberto Razzetti in the final with the sixth fastest time. The Japanese Seto wins the last heat with 4’00 “84, second place for the American Foster in 4’02” 63

7.09: Two seconds advantage for Razzetti on the fifth of the last heat halfway through the race. There should be no problems in the final for the blue

7.07: Some risk for Razzetti who drops a bit in the final and is fourth with 4’05 ″ 05. Borodin wins in 4’04 ″ 35, according to the Hungarian Hollo in 4’04 ″ 74, third Smith in 4’04 ″ 72

7.05: At 300 Borodin, Smith, Razzetti

7.04: In the middle of the race Smith, Razzetti, Almeida

7.03: At the 100 Razzetti, Hollo, Smith

7.02: Hvas and Wang do not leave

7.01: The Puerto Rican Cancel wins the first heat in 4’13 ″ 12. Now Razzetti in the second battery with the European champion Borodin

6.57: The first battery of the 400 medley starts. In the second and penultimate there is Alberto Razzetti. First eight times in the final

6.55: Third World Cup final for Ilaria Cusinato. These are the finalists of the 200 mixed women: Douglass, Yu, Pickrem, Andison, Cusinato, Margalis, Ugolkova, Kim

6.54: Ilaria Cusinato is in the final in the 200 medley! Third place for her in the last heat with a time of 2’07 ″ 70. The Canadian Pickrem wins in 2’06 ″ 66 in front of compatriot Andison

6.52: Halfway through Kim, Pickrem, Andison, Cusinato fifth

6.50: Margalis wins the penultimate heat with 2’08 “16, second place for Ugolkova in 2’08” 30, third place for Steenbergen with 2’08 “74. Now Cusinato in the last heat

6.46: The second heat sees the dominance of the American Douglass with 2’04 “24, ahead of the Chinese Yu in 2’06” 48 and third the Hungarian Jakabos in 2’09 “15

6.43: The Serbian Crevar, queen of the first heats, wins the first of four heats of the 200 mixed women with a time of 2’12 ″ 04. Costanza Cocconcelli does not start in the mixed 200, he will focus everything on the 50 freestyle

6.42: Correction in the finish list. France are not in the final

6.38: China disqualified. These are the finalists: Russia, Egypt, Brazil, USA, Italy, Norway, Poland and Lithuania. Yellow for the qualification of France who appears in the final but with the ninth time

6.37: Brazil wins in 1’33 “21, second Italy in 1’33” 60, Azzurri in the final without damaging their soul too much

6.35: Halfway through the race Brazil, Italy, France

6.33: Russia wins in 1’32 “52 in front of the surprising Egypt in 1’33” 19, African record, third the United States with 1’33 “29. Now Italy with Mora, Martinenghi, Lamberti and Ceccon

6.32: Halfway through the race, USA, Russia, Egypt

6.30: Russia and the United States at the start in the first battery of the mixed 4 × 50 men that opens today’s large program

6.28: There is no Italy in the small group of Nazinals enrolled in the women’s 4 × 200, while there is indeed in the heats of the 1500 freestyle with Gregorio Paltrinieri in the last with Romanchuk and Wellbrock and Domenico Acerenza in the penultimate of the heats of the 1500 freestyle (the final is scheduled for tomorrow)

6.26: There will be Nicolò Martinenghi at the start of the third last of seven batteries of the 50 frog men

6.24: Costanza Cocconcelli will be at the start in the third from last and Silvia Di Pietro in the last of 11 heats of the 50 freestyle women

6.22: We continue with the 100 butterfly women with Ilaria Bianchi and Elena Di Liddo and the 100 freestyle men with the European vice champion Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri, looking for another final after yesterday’s 50th one. There are 12 heats scheduled

6.20: There is Alberto Razzetti, bronze in the 200 and appeared in great shape yesterday in the 4 × 200, hunting for one of the first eight places in the second of 3 heats of the 400 mixed

6.18: Following the 200 mixed women with Costanza Cocconcelli, finalist in the 100 and Ilaria Cusinato, finalist in the 400, aiming for one of the first eight places. Great competition, a company is needed

6.16: We start with the men’s mixed 4 × 50 where Italy is aiming for a great result. Azzurri competing with Mora, Martinenghi, Lamberti and Ceccon looking for a desirable qualification

6.13: An intense morning of heats awaits us with many committed blues. There is Gregorio Paltrinieri’s debut in the 1500 freestyle heats

6.10: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the fifth day of competitions of the 2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

Program, Schedules, TV and streaming of the Abu Dhabi Short Course Swimming World Championships – The stars of the Abu Dhabi World Cup – The squad of Italy for Abu Dhabi – Chronicle of the fourth session of the finals and semifinals – The medal table of the Abu Dhabi World Cup – The report cards of the fourth day of the World Cup

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the fifth day of competitions of the 2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. The last major event of a year, 2021, full of international events for swimming and once again, is approaching the end the Italian team is a great protagonist and wants to try to rewrite history trying to improve the Shanghai 2006 edition which brought 12 podiums to the blue expedition. The blues got so much satisfaction in the first four days of the match.

It starts at 6.30 Italian time (9.30 local time) with a morning full of batteries: immediately there 4 × 50 mixed male where Italy aims for a great result. Following the 200 mixed women with Ilaria Cusinato, the 400 mixed men with the 200 butterfly world champion Alberto Razzetti, the 100 butterfly women with Ilaria Bianchi and Elena Di Liddo, the men’s 100 freestyle with the European vice champion Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri, the 50 freestyle women with Silvia Di Pietro and Costanza Cocconcelli, the 50 breaststroke men with Nicolò Martinenghi, the women’s 4 × 200 freestyle without the blues and the 15oo men freestyle (final tomorrow) with Gregorio Paltrinieri and Domenico Acerenza.

Another day of high tension for Italy that can immediately take great satisfaction in 4 × 50 mixed male with Zazzeri as driver and Orsi possible added value. Ilaria Cusinato can have her say in the mixed 200 without starting favorites to get on the podium. Matteo Rivolta will try to give an encore in the 50 butterfly, which also sees the continental bronze Thomas Ceccon at the start but the Azzurri will also have to pay attention to expert specialists, including the Brazilian Santos.

Alberto Razzetti is back on stage, after the efforts of the first day, trying again in the 400 medley, race that is slowly learning to know and that has seen him protagonist at the European Championships, both in long course (silver) and in short course (again silver). Seto, Borodin and Scott are the men to beat. Martina Carraro, European champion, will try to get on the world podium, perhaps leaving behind that Alia Atkinson capable of giving her best in races of this type.