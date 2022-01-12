4-year deduction and mixed condominiums. Many excluded

Many news for the Superbonus in this 2022. Some positive, but others penalizing.

The Superbonus has undergone a long extension and many are happy about it. But be careful because it remains at 110% only for this year and for 2023. Then the percentage begins to decline. But already in this 2022 there is no shortage of news and for some they could be problematic. The personal income tax deduction for the Superbonus drops to four years instead of five. This is a theoretically positive novelty because you get back the amount spent a year earlier. Therefore this innovation can only be taken as an advantage for the taxpayer. But in reality for many it becomes problematic. Not everyone can deduct such a large sum from the income tax and risk not knowing how to do it. Here in these cases there is only one way.

Mixed buildings and computation

As we said if you are unable to deduct the few but substantial 4 installments of the superbonus from the personal income tax, you must necessarily opt for credit transfer and discount on the invoice. Only in this way will you be able to Benefit from the Superbonus 110%. But again on the subject of superbonus, a recent new entry, it changes the cards for a particular type of building. These are those buildings that are partly intended for housing, while partly are intended for something else, but which have a single owner. In these cases, the clarification of the revenue agency introduces a new parameter to assess the effective right to the bonus. In fact, only those buildings that have a prevalent residential nature can be entitled to the bonus. Basically, the cadastral area of ​​the building used as a dwelling must be calculated and compared to the total. If the cadastral housing area is more than 50%, the building will have access to the superbonus.

Otherwise the bonus will be foreclosed.

However, it is important to remember that 110% ends with the end of 2023.