4-year-old boy dies of suffocation from a paracetamol tablet, his mother investigated

The son dies at the age of 4 suffocated by a paracetamol tablet and the mother is investigated. The woman had given the child medicine to help him with the toothache he was suffering from but unfortunately the tablet was too big for such a small child to swallow and the son passed away.

Young Pedro Augusto Gomes Silva went into cardiac arrest before dying in hospital in Botucatu, Brazil, after being hospitalized for 4 days. The mother, hearing him complain of toothache, decided to give me half a paracetamol tablet, but the tablets are not medicines suitable for children, in fact the little one was unable to swallow it and began to have breathing problems.

The woman tried to remove the pill but failed and her son started vomiting, so she called for help right away. Unfortunately, however, when the doctor arrived on the spot, the child was in cardiac arrest. The doctors did all they could to save his life but the injuries sustained from the suffocation were so severe that he died after 4 days in hospital. The mother, destroyed by grief, is however investigated for manslaughter.





