4-year-old girl dies after her grandmother forced her to drink whiskey

(CNN) — A 4-year-old girl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died after her grandmother forced her to drink whiskey, police said.

The girl’s blood alcohol content was 0.680%, a “lethal dose,” according to the arrest warrant. A level of 0.25% can cause alcohol poisoning, and anything above 0.40% can lead to a coma or death, according to a graph from the University of Notre Dame.

Roxanne Record, 53, and the girl’s mother, Kadjah Record, 28, were booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for murder, according to inmate records.

It is not clear if any of the women have a lawyer.

The two women became angry at the girl Thursday because she “drank from a bottle of Canadian Mist” that was sitting on a counter, according to court orders.

The grandmother then forced the girl to “consume the rest of the bottle, which was possibly half full, while she was on her knees in the hallway,” according to the arrest warrants.

The mother was present and did not try to intervene, according to police.

Kadjah Record did not seek medical help for her daughter until the girl stopped breathing, according to court orders. Rescuers attempted first aid measures, but were unsuccessful.

Roxanne Record told police “that she was wrong and that she wanted to take full responsibility for the victim’s death,” according to arrest warrants.

“The defendant [Roxanne Record] stated that this went too far and ruined everyone’s life,” but gave no further details, the arrest warrants said.